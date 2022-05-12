The Bell & Ross BR 05 Skeleton is back in a trendy green trope

Turn back the dial. Bell & Ross’ BR 05 Skeleton collection, which proved an overwhelming success with its fascinating watch mechanism, is back in a sleek, trendy green version.

First launched back in 2019, the BR 05 Skeleton is a sporty-chic take on a classic Bell & Ross timepiece, and quickly rose to clinch its place as the second icon of the house. This week, the Skeleton collection introduces its fourth version, in stunning olive green.

Aeronautical-inspired watches make up the majority of the Bell & Ross range. With the first launch of the BR 05, the brand had taken a step back from the tarmac and created a watch that proved itself the best ally for urban explorers. The Skeleton collection, which derives from it, has since become an overwhelming success, with its open dial that reveals its fascinating watch mechanism.

Putting its own spin on the emblematic design of Bell & Ross and iconic feature — round within a square — the Skeleton collection offers more compact dimensions and angular lines. It abandons the pilot’s helmet for the stylish jacket and sneakers of the young trendy city dweller.

True to its name, the technique of skeleton work magnifies the BR 05 Skeleton’s watch mechanism by cutting out the maximum material to reveal the essential. The transparent dial lets you see the mechanism as it ticks. This watch exposes its mechanical heart: the BR-CAL-322 calibre, Swiss Made, with automatic winding. The gear train that drives it, engages in a fascinating ballet, all while the mechanism is covered with a green tinted crystal.

Building on its predecessors, the BR 05 Skeleton is now adorned with green — a complementary colour to the previous ones. After black, blue and grey, a deep, elegant olive green certainly proved to be the best fit. Neither too bright nor too dark, the green goes perfectly with the watch steel, both enhancing the material and magnifying it. The 40 mm case of the BR 05 Skeleton Green is entirely made of steel. Its finishes alternate between polished and satin.

The BR 05 Skeleton Green is limited to 500 pieces. To learn more, head to its official website HERE.