The Longines Pilot Majetek is a timepiece that soars above and beyond

Here’s what you need to know about the Longines Pilot Majetek, one of its major novelties to be unveiled for 2023.

By now, Longines is a name that needs no introduction. Synonymous with top quality and unparalleled craftsmanship, the Swiss brand has garnered quite a reputation for itself since Auguste Agassiz founded it in 1832. This year, Longines is continuing its illustrious history, especially with a redesigned boutique in Suria KLCC which spans 803 square feet and of course, exciting novelties. They include the all-new Longines Spirit Flyback, the unique Longines Spirit Zulu Time and the multi-dimensional Longines Pilot Majetek.

So, what is it about the Pilot Majetek that truly sets it apart? Inspired by the 1935 model, the latest Longines Pilot Majetek is an exceptional timepiece like no other. Imbued with the spirit of adventure, the watch is, undoubtedly, an aviation timepiece at its very core. Created for the zeitgeist, it’s easy to spot contemporary codes and characteristics on the piece — such as the fluted bezel — while still exuding Longines’ colourful brand DNA. The nostalgic cushion-shaped steel case is a brilliant example of that notion.

In addition, a commemorative plate of “1935″ is positioned at nine o’clock; an homage to the year that the watchmaker’s inaugural Majetek variant was first introduced. That’s 88 years ago and fast forward to the present, Longines is upping the ante once again. With around 190 years of history, the brand clearly knows how to wow enthusiasts all around the world — and soar above and beyond like the Pilot Majetek.

Sleek, elegant and easy on the eyes, the 43mm Longines Pilot Majetek comes equipped with a myriad of interesting features. For starters, it is fitted with the Longines L893.6 calibre which then ensures that the watch has a 72-hour power reserve. The magnetically resistant silicon balance spring also plays a crucial role in its performance. Alongside the beautiful sapphire glass, each timepiece is water-resistant up to 100 metres. The matte black dial is accompanied by silver polished hands and Arabic numerals. Priced at RM16,100, the model can be worn with green leather or synthetic straps as well as brown leather strap.

(All photos by Longines)