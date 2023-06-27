The myth and modern legend, Longines Spirit Zulu Time, gets a stylish update

Following its launch last year, the Longines Spirit Zulu Time — a picture of strength and vigour — now comes in an ergonomically-pleasing and elegant 39mm case.

It isn’t the least bit surprising that the winged hourglass brand’s most beloved collection would be the Longines Spirit — the modern pilot’s watch with a retro charm. Earlier this year, Longines announced another novelty for the Spirit collection, the Spirit Flyback. This month, the brand is introducing a new interpretation of the Longines Spirit Zulu Time, the revered model that joined the treasured collection last year.

The new Spirit Zulu Time, now housed in a stainless steel 39mm case, shares a few notable similarities with its larger sibling. The date window is still wedged on the centre of the dial at 6 o’clock, underneath the applied five stars — an eccentric design element that dates back to the 1960s Longines Admiral collection. The highlight of the Zulu Time — the striking 18K yellow gold bi-directional rotating bezel and crown — stays present even in this latest interpretation.

Like its 42mm predecessor, the 39mm model comes in matt black, sandblasted anthracite and sunray blue dial. Add a chocolate brown ceramic insert with a gilt GMT track and the aesthetic effect is at once stunning and elegant. The hands and arabic numerals, a pleasing beige, are coated with Super-LumiNova® old radium — further adding to that classic, vintage feel of the timepiece.

Since its introduction, it’s clear that the Longines Spirit Zulu Time was constructed to become a modern legend. Its origins — and name — can be traced back to 1925, when the first ever Longines dual-time zone wristwatch made its appearance. It had featured the Zulu flag on its dial (Zulu referring to the letter “Z”, designating universal time for aviators and members of the armed forces, of course). And the Spirit Zulu Time in 39mm, which features an exclusive Longines calibre with a silicon balance-spring to display the time zone, is a perfect balance of both traditional watchmaking and technological innovation.

Speaking of innovation, it is this state-of-the-art technology that allows the hour hand to be adjusted independently of the GMT indicator. The Longines Spirit Zulu Time is extremely accurate with a 72-hour power reserve, and the movement is chronometer-certified by COSC (Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute). Presented on an interchangeable stainless steel bracelet, brown NATO strap that’s unique to this model, or brown leather strap with cream stitching, the Longines Spirit Zulu Time 39mm can be your perfect travel companion, as it has been for some of the world’s greatest explorers in the past.

Learn more about the Longines Spirit Zulu Time HERE.