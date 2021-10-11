Strike perfect balance with the new Hermès H08 watch

The new Hermès H08 watch embodies the dualities in the world of Hermès menswear, ticking off the qualities of being robust yet delicate, serious yet sensual, and sporty yet sophisticated.

We are living in a fast-paced world. Time is ticking and and waits no man. In the same beat, Hermès continues to innovate with the contemporary yet timeless number that has its finger firmly on the pulse of modern man — keeping step with every breath and every wave of excitement, every moment of rest and burst of speed.

The new Hermès H08 watch is an object that strikes a balance, fostering dialogues between opposites and contrasts. It is in this very duality that inspires its watchmakers to demonstrates nothing less than utmost care and attention to detail when conceiving the latest timepiece in the world of Hermès menswear.

Firmly in its time, the Hermès H08 watch embodies spirit, momentum, and movement. Bolstered with sporting-inspired codes, the timepiece fashions taut and flowing lines, with its circular dial framed by a case featuring softened edges; as if angles and curves merge into a seamless entity.

True to the men’s universe of Hermès under the creative eye of Véronique Nichanian for over three decades, the Hermès H08 watch is both serious and sensual, robust and delicate, matte and glossy, and is defined by its inherently varied, multi-facetted nature.

The enigmatic name of the timepiece hints at graphics, mathematics and metaphysics. Its distinctive original font of the numerals chimes with the object, including a ‘0’ and an ‘8’ whose forms evoke that of the case. ‘0’ embodies emptiness while the horizontal figure ‘8’ symbolises infinity. Spiritually, the watch takes you on a journey between nothing and everything — as if echoing the mystery and depth of time.

In the heart is a mechanical self-winding Manufacture Hermès H1837 movement, featured across three large cushion-shaped models with a screw-down crown. The first is a graphene-filled composite case, topped by a satin-brushed and polished ceramic bezel.

The dial is coated in black gold, punctuated by a minutes track, luminescent Arabic numerals, and black nickel-coated hands displaying hours, minutes, central seconds, and date at half past four. It is paired with a black rubber strap secured by a titanium butterfly clasp.

Two other variants comprises one in matte black DLC-coated titanium and another in satin-brushed titanium, both framing a black nickel-coated dial and teamed with a blue or black webbing band, or a black or orange rubber strap. A woven strap specially designed for the Hermès H08 watch is also available, highlighting its sporty qualities while being sophisticated and consistent with the world of Hermès menswear.

Find out more about the new Hermès H08 watch here.