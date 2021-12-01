The new Patek Philippe boutique with Cortina Watch in KL is a world’s first

With a striking façade commanding the attention of anyone strolling along the bustling Jalan Bukit Bintang, Patek Philippe’s latest horological gallery in KL opened in partnership with Cortina Watch is an invitation to connoisseurs to discover the manufacture’s deep-rooted heritage in the lap of peerless luxury.

It was in 2013 that the first standalone boutique opened at Suria KLCC. Nearly a decade later, Patek Philippe and Cortina Watch renewed their vow with a second boutique dedicated wholly to the last family-owned Genevan watch brand at the ground floor of JW Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur. The unflagging ties between both houses stretch far into history.

“The opening of the boutique in JW Marriott Hotel further strengthens the generations of bond and trust between Patek Philippe and Cortina Watch since 1986. We go beyond a partnership. We have fostered a lifelong friendship and we are honoured to be a part of the legacy of this last family-owned independent watch manufacture in the world that is resilient and timeless as luxury knows no bounds,” says Cortina Watch Malaysia managing director Tay Liam Khoon.

What makes the latest Patek Philippe boutique in KL visually gratifying?

Occupying an impressive 105.8 square metres, the spacious boutique is sorted into several exhibits, each a celebration of Patek Philippe’s storied collections. Predominantly iridescent champagne gold, the inviting interiors are aglow with a meticulously chosen palette to exemplify opulence. Natural elements such as bird’s eye maple, Indian rosewood and burnished brass are cast from all corners of the globe to complement plush furnishings in beige.

A bespoke chandelier festooned with Baccarat crystals and appliques is hoisted onto the soaring ceiling to illuminate the stately, cavernous room. A private lounge is set aside deliberately for the very discerning to contemplate in peace. This exclusive space offers complete privacy, yet thanks to its ingeniously designed see-through wooden panels bearing the iconic Calatrava cross motif, it feels very much a natural extension of the boutique.

The sensorial experience is heightened with a specially curated scent enveloping the boutique, dubbed the “Grand Quai”. Once a privilege to select Patek Philippe salons located in Geneva, London and Paris, the fragrance inspired by the brand’s honorary president Philippe Stern’s love of sailing is now freshening up the new boutique.

For inspiration, Cortina Watch revisits the longstanding venue at Suria KLCC. Architecturally cosmopolitan, the exteriors of the new gallery are a sight to behold particularly when evenings descend. The backlit cladding is enmeshed with Patek Philippe’s emblematic Calatrava cross pattern. Approaching 10 metres in height, it is the first Patek Philippe boutique in the world to boast such stunning, luminous façade.

Also, another first for Southeast Asia, is the lucid Patek Philippe clock perched atop the entrance. Only at this specific boutique throughout the region will you encounter this horological feature that reminds you that Patek Philippe is the master of all watchmaking aspects.

“Patek Philippe together with our trusted partner Cortina Watch is proud to be unveiling this boutique in presenting not only timepieces that showcase our unique skills and craftsmanship but also our unparalleled level of service within a luxurious new home in the heart of Kuala Lumpur here in Bukit Bintang. The long withstanding relationship with our Malaysian clients who have a deep understanding and appreciation of the brand will be enriched with this location that allows for new experiences and exciting engagements,” says Geneva Master Time Marketing general manager Deepa Chatrath.

2022 marks a momentous milestone for Cortina Watch as it celebrates its golden jubilee as one of Asia’s foremost luxury watch retailers and distributors. Established in 1972 as a humble, single-store family business, the group has prospered into a distinguished public-listed retail enterprise, counting nearly 50 boutiques across the region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The comprehensive presence takes into account its latest acquisition of Sincere Fine Watches.

All images courtesy of both brands