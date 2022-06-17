The Rado Captain Cook Chronograph is every explorer’s handy dandy companion

The new Rado Captain Cook Chronograph revisits one of its most enduring collections yet.

Rado has recently launched a new addition to its Captain Cook collection — but before we dive into that, it’s important to understand just where the compendium first came from. Dubbed ‘the explorer’s trusted companion’, the new Rado Captain Cook Chronograph is fairly self-explanatory in the role it plays for those who like to embark on any exploration or journey, whether in the city or the great outdoors. But before the Captain Cook collection was born, Rado was a brand that typically made elegant dress watches.

How it all began

Rado first came into being in 1917, but it wasn’t until forty-five years later that the first of the Captain Cook watches debuted, suitably named in honour of 18th century explorer Captain James Cook. Designed for doctors, engineers, athletes, deep sea divers, and racing car drivers — basically anyone who leads a 24/7, sleepless, ‘on-the-go’ lifestyle — Captain Cook would prove to be one of Rado’s most enduring models. Its signature was a pivoting anchor that let you know when the watch needed to be serviced. And this anchor would later go on to become Rado’s logo, and in some markets is even more important than the name itself.

The Captain Cook collection boasts a distinct 1960s look, true to the era of its inception. Although the collection does its best to preserve the vintage style of its models, the structural build of the watches themselves couldn’t be more current. A natural choice for modern explorers, the true goal of the Rado Captain Cook is to continue chart new territories in vintage watches by presenting an automatic timepiece that’s made from a mix of materials and advanced features — designed not only to stand the test of time, but to also be your reliable and solid partner at your side for years to come.

The timekeeper’s confidant

For the first time ever as a chronograph, the Rado Captain Cook makes an impressive comeback in newer and more exquisite proportions. The Rado Captain Cook Chronograph presents a unique, slimmer automatic movement, which is often considered a rare feat in the world of watchmaking. And for the pedantic, not to fret. Rado brings not one but three variants of the Chronograph: all in distinct shades and strap configurations, from coffee-brown or blue leather strap with contrasting stitching, to a sporty NATO-style, woven nylon strap in blue or black. Both the timepiece and extra straps employ the EasyClip system so you can make that quick and effortless change depending on your mood or the occasion.

On the outside, the new Captain Cook Chronograph wears a charming box-shaped glass contained within a sapphire crystal, and it’s 43mm wide. The watch comes in three colourways: a silver-to-blue gradient, another silver-to-black and another in a blue sunray finish. Next to the appliquéd indices all of them look stunning, especially with its hands, markers and numerals treated with Super-LumiNova® — allowing for excellent readability in low-light conditions, and giving each of them its own sense of character.

Armed with a bold arrowhead tip on its hour hand, as well as the minute hand, strong and unmistakeable — and of course not forgetting the red-tipped chronograph seconds sweeper — the watch is not only an effortless timekeeping tool but a daring statement in itself. The iconic anchor symbol remains a delightful touch, in rhodium colour against a red backplate.

And to tie together the ‘vintage modern’ spirit of the Captain Cook collection, the new Chronograph model comes in a special case that’s inspired by the built-to-last, two-strapped treasure chests of ancient explorers and navigators.

The new Rado Captain Cook Chronograph is no doubt a testament to one of its most enduring collections, capturing both the classic and the current in a timepiece that’s meant to be the perfect companion to the modern explorer.

Learn more about the latest models in the Rado Captain Cook collection by visiting its official website HERE.