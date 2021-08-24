Transform vintage Rolex and Omega watches with Neighbourhood x Porter straps

Got a Rolex or an Omega watch that you have been thinking about swapping out the bracelet for a leather strap?

Vintage Rolex and Omega watches need little embellishments to stand out, but you needed them to be a little more, say, rock n roll, Neighbourhood has just the right accessory.

Partnering with fellow Japanese label Porter, the streetwear brand has brought back its bund strap this year. The watch straps were last offered eight years ago in various materials and colours, but the latest drop will only offer pairs of classic watches with black leather belt straps for one-off takes.

Each strap will sport crocodile skin debossing at the top while its underside has co-branding with Neighbourhood’s “Craft with Pride” slogan.

The timepieces — which include vintage Rolex models such as the Datejust and Oyster Perpetual, as well as Omega pieces like the Seamaster 300 and Speedmaster — will only be available at three locations — Harajuku, Shibuya, and Yokohama.

Even if you can’t get your hands on one, these watches are a good way of showing how your vintage Rolex and Omega watch can offer a completely new and current look just by simply changing the straps.

Find out more here.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore