Tissot forges ahead with latest Chemin des Tourelles campaign

Tissot is hosting a seven-day pop-up in Kuala Lumpur where you can see the Chemin des Tourelles timepieces in person.

Throughout the past 170 years, Swiss watchmaker Tissot has crafted quite a legacy for itself. The brand is easily recognisable all around the world, especially for its unparalleled craftsmanship. Now, like the headline suggests, Tissot is forging ahead with an all-new campaign — one that exudes utter confidence and power. Here’s a look at the manufacturer’s Chemin des Tourelles campaign.

There’s a universal quality to the collection. In fact, the latest timepieces in the Chemin des Tourelles range come in a variety of styles; be it size or colour. High-end in more ways than one, the watches are multi-dimensional items. Even better, each creation is equally exciting no matter where it’s viewed from — be it the sapphire case back or its dial. Apt for today’s zeitgeist, Tissot’s freshest Chemin des Tourelles ensemble is an effortless match for any outfit or occasion.

Red (Tissot’s signature hue) features heavily throughout its recent campaign. Similar to previous Chemin des Tourelles releases, blue is present too; this time in the form of blue dials. The cherry on top? The timepiece’s domed crystal — a sight to behold on its own. All watches come equipped with the Nivachron Powermatic 80 automatic movement; with a plethora of choices for case types, and diameters as well as bracelet plus dial variations. Ultimately, you get to opt for one that really speaks to you.

Interested to take a closer look at the Chemin des Tourelles collection? Head over to The Starhill’s Piazza in Kuala Lumpur for the brand’s pop-up — available from 28 March to 3 April 2023.

Learn more about Tissot and Chemin des Tourelles HERE.

(All images provided by Tissot)