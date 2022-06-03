TUDOR’s newest store is now in 1 Utama Shopping Centre

facebook
Style
03 Jun 2022 11:23 PM

Ronn Tan
Brand & Partnerships Writer
Style
TUDOR’s newest boutique in Malaysia has arrived in 1 Utama Shopping Centre, joining the likes of Pavilion KL and Genting SkyAvenue.

Modern. Functional. Bold. These are adjectives commonly used to describe Swiss watchmakers TUDOR — reflected in the brand’s newest boutique in Malaysia. The store in 1 Utama Shopping Centre, which opened its doors to the public on 24 May 2022, is TUDOR’s eighth point-of-sale in Malaysia. This year, TUDOR and Swiss Watch Global are also celebrating 12 years of partnership.

The grand opening in 1 Utama, one of the country’s biggest and most popular malls, was attended by approximately 300 guests. They include host Cay Kuijpers, percussion ensemble Hands Percussion, Malaysian artiste Joe Flizzow, Chef Diego Reali of Natalina, and Singaporean hip-hop star, Yung Raja.

The brand’s iconic colours — black, red, and white — anchor the new boutique. Designed for complete immersion, the store is fitted with bold and distinctive elements. TUDOR’s timepieces, including flagship models such as Pelagos, Tudor Royal, Tudor 1926, Glamour, and Black Bay, are elegantly displayed for everyone to experience.

The new TUDOR boutique in 1 Utama Shopping Centre is located the Ground Floor (Lot GK2A). For more information, visit this website.

Watches Tudor Malaysia Luxury Watches 1 Utama Swiss watch
Ronn Tan
Brand & Partnerships Writer
On the weekends, one can easily spot Ronn at the newest cafes and restaurant in town. When he's not out finessing the most delicious treats, he's probably dancing to the latest K-Pop hits or singing terribly at karaoke.
