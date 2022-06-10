Ulysse Nardin unveils the 2022 Vertical Odyssey collection in KL

From Freak S to Blast Moonstruck to Freak X Aventurine, Ulysse Nardin’s new Vertical Odyssey collection is one of astronomical proportions.

Malaysia has become the first location in Southeast Asia for Ulysse Nardin to showcase its 2022 Vertical Odyssey collection. The novelties, headliners of Watches and Wonders 2022, were unveiled in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur with a thematic celebration. The collection, Vertical Odyssey, is a reference to the Swiss watchmaker’s thorough out-of-world search for inspiration — one that involves the Earth, the Moon, and the Sun.

Among the stars of the 2022 Vertical Odyssey collection by Ulysse Nardin is the limited edition Freak S. With only 75 pieces available, Freak S (describe as a rocket on the wrist) comes equipped with an automatic double oscillator with a differential with automatic winding. #HauteHorlogerie. A layer of artificial diamond coats the Freak S’ silicium components. The Black Starry Night dial extends the immersive-ness of the theme of Vertical Odyssey.

Another novelty on display is the Blast Moonstruck. With a name like that, one can only expect action-packed experiences (like with Buzz Lightyear). The watch is designed to encapsulate astronomical movements. The moon’s rotation, to be specific. Inside the domed crystal is an ethereal realm on its own — with micro-engraved land masses. On the outside, Ulysse Nardin has included the 31 days of the month on an 18 carat gold ring.

The 2022 Vertical Odyssey collection also introduced the Freak X Aventurine. The sleek watch — fitted with a silicium regulation organ — has a manufacture movement which shifts on its own axis sans hands or dial. The glittering blue effect is created to mimic the deep space.

The celebration on 2 June 2022, hosted by The Hour Glass and Ulysse Nardin, saw the 2022 novelties and best selling collections housed in two Instagrammable containers. In the first container, attendees can feast their eyes on the 2022 Vertical Odyssey novelties whereas the second container was home to popular timepieces such as the Blast Tourbillon series. There was an interactive Spot The Difference game as well as champagne and canapes. During the event in Pavilion KL, Julie Woon emceed and DJ Blink played tunes to command the night’s soundtrack. Public figures that were spotted include Tong Bing Yu, Fyza Kadir, and our digital cover boy, Perry Kuan.

The Ulysse Nardin Vertical Odyssey pop-up experience will be available in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur to the public from 1 to 12 June 2022. For more information about the 2022 Vertical Odyssey collection, visit this website.