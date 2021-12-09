Van Cleef & Arpels takes home the “Ladies’ Complication Prize” at the 2021 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève

The prize, reserved for “women’s watches that are remarkable in terms of mechanical creativity and complexity”, was awarded to Van Cleef & Arpels’ Lady Féerie watch.

The 2021 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) saw many of the world’s celebrated watchmakers come together to honour the best in horology. The ceremony, held last month, acknowledged many winners in various categories, with the “best in show” prize awarded to Bulgari’s Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar.

Van Cleef & Arpels’ Lady Féerie watch took home the “Ladies’ Complication Prize” at the 2021 GPHG, the prize honouring women’s watches that stand out when it comes to mechanical creativity and complexity. The “Ladies’ Complication Prize” would naturally be awarded to a watch that combines watchmaking skills, jewellery expertise and traditional craftsmanship into a delicately proportioned case.

Van Cleef & Arpels’ Lady Féerie is such a watch. ‘Dreamlike’ is an apt word to describe Lady Féerie, from its form to feature and function. The design is simply charming — seated on an iridescent white cloud, a lithe little fairy points to the minutes with her wand, while the moon harbours the passing hours in a mother-of-pearl window, cast in a soothing glow.

The fairy’s diamond face is a dazzling contrast with the gradient blue tones of the guilloché sky. The same hues grace her translucent wings, crafted from a combination of plique-à-jour and grisaille enamel. These techniques then create an interplay of shades and depth effects on the wings, also edged with meticulously-set diamonds. The watch’s oscillating weight is engraved with a full moon shining in a star-studded sky.

Fairies as a symbol of joy and hope have long been iconic figures at Van Cleef & Arpels since the 1940s, mostly thanks to the delicate winged clips that were first introduced during the period.

The watchmaking process is just as fairy-like. The Lady Féerie features a self-winding mechanical movement, with a retrograde minute display and jumping hours. The rounded sapphire glass sets the dreamlike scene and ensures the watch is bathed in light while gently exalting the elegance of its silhouette.

Van Cleef & Arpels instills a distinctive dimension into the art of watchmaking: that of dreams and emotions, to speak through the ‘poetry’ of time. A blend of creativity and fantasy, the creations often tend to interpret the measure of time as a means to imagine, roam and revel in wonderment.

