Vividly timeless: The Hermès H08 watch is an enduring companion

Here’s everything you need to know about the newly-released Hermès novelties, the H08 watch — available in four vivid hues.

Step into a dimension where spontaneity is allowed to foster and emotions elegantly aroused. A space for one-of-a-kind moments to take flight into something truly unparalleled. That, in other words, is Hermès‘ relationship with time — illustrated via the elegance of its savoir faire in the making of luxury and timeless objects. The French Maison, founded in 1837 by Thierry Hermès, might be universally known for its prestigious and iconic bags (think the Birkin or the Kelly) but horology isn’t an oversight either.

In fact, the House has introduced a myriad of magnificent timepieces throughout its remarkable history — from Cape Cod to Faubourg. Hermès took things up several notches back in 2021, catching everyone’s attention along the way, when it released the now renowned Hermès H08 watch. The Philippe Delhotal-designed model has quickly become one of the Maison’s most beloved symbols of classic sophistication; with an aesthetic that appeals to all.

Now, 2023 marks a whole new chapter in Hermès H08′s fascinating story. Latest models have been introduced comprising four varying hues; orange, blue, green and yellow. Vivid colours intertwine with softened edges, a square case and original font-imbued circular dial — reflecting an allure that Hermès does best. Whether shiny or matte, the Hermès H08 watch is a definite eye-pleaser with its neat lines curated for an ageless presence. One that transcends zeitgeists.

The Hermès H08 watch is characterised by its light cushion-shaped case, use of aluminised glass fibre and black ceramic bezel. In addition to the Arabic numerals, the timepiece is further fitted with luminescent black hands as well as a titanium folding clasp that’s DLC-treated (Diamond-like carbon). If you think the watch’s magic ends here, there’s more: what powers the Manufacture Hermès H1837 mechanical self-winding movement powers the Hermès H08. This also means up to 50 hours of power reserve!

Ideal for all occasions and made to sizzle no matter the moment, the Hermès H08 is a veracious example of the French Maison’s marvellous craftsmanship. Like the details on its rubber strap, prepare to be “woven” into a world of enduring style, individuality and artistry.

Learn more about the Hermès H08 watch HERE.

(Hero and Featured Image credit: Scheltens&Abbenes for Hermès)