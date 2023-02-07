Love of a Lifetime: His & Hers watches for Valentine’s Day

Sentimental yet practical — watches are something of an underrated Valentine’s gift. Here are our picks for some of the most precious timepieces to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your special someone.

As an annual festival where love and romance are celebrated, Valentine’s Day is when you can shower your loved ones with affection, gifts and romantic dinners. Where chocolates and flowers are expressive yet fleeting, watches are timeless (pun intended). Few things say ‘enduring love’ like a stunning timepiece, long-lasting and beautifully crafted. Made to be worn daily, watches are not just gorgeous to look at but also make functional gifts to be cherished for a lifetime. It’s also a clever way to prove to them that you will always have the time of day for them, no matter how jam-packed your schedule can be.

We’ve compiled a curated list of timepieces that would make perfect gifts for the one you love.

The best watches that make for a great gift for Valentine’s Day 2023:

For her

Breguet Classique Phase de Lune 9085 Valentine’s Day Edition

Kicking off our guide to the most elegant watches to gift your loved ones on Valentine’s Day 2023 is Breguet. Breguet pays tribute to love in the form of its Classique Phase de Lune 9085, with a Valentine’s twist. Adorned with classic white mother-of-pearl and coupled with a plush box that comes with a red and white strap, this elegant watch lets the wearer switch it up for every occasion. A closer look at the dial reveals fine jewels — rubies, alternating with numerals — swept over two open-tipped blued steel hands, a signature of Breguet. The mother-of-pearl detail is finished with a very fine guilloché pattern. And for a final dreamy touch, a stunning gold moon phase appears at 6 o’clock, surrounded by a midnight blue sky dotted with matching gold stars — to signify a love that spans the galaxy.

Visit the official Breguet website here to learn more.

Hermès Cape Cod

For the regular fashionista, our pick is the Cape Cod by Hermès — stylish, sophisticated and versatile. Made to be a perfect match for the French luxury house’s leather accessories (bags, belts and the like), the Cape Cod is defined by its wraparound leather strap. What makes Cape Cod so timeless is its sportiness and unisex appeal, plus the solid square shape that has stayed true for the last 25 years. The feminine edition of the Cape Cod is framed by gem-set steel with an opaline silvered dial and completed with a slender strap in rose sakura Swift calfskin.

Browse the Hermès Cape Cod variants here.

Breitling Chronomat Automatic 36

Everything’s coming up golden with the latest iteration of Breitling’s Chronomat timepiece. Minimal yet elegant in its design, the modern-retro feel of the Chronomat Automatic 36 is made for both the sporty and the chic. If you know your partner is looking for that extra sparkle, opt for diamond-set bezels, indices, and colourful dials. As all eyes are drawn to the timepiece, the Chronomat Automatic 36 can be housed in cool stainless steel or luxurious 18k red gold.

Find out more about the Breitling Chronomat Automatic 36 here.

Bell & Ross BR-X5 Ice Blue Steel

As great as Zoolander is for a movie night-in on Galentine’s Day, the Blue Steel we’re talking about is part of the latest BR-X5 collection from Bell & Ross, which features a stunning range of colours — from sunray ice blue to a fiery carbon orange. Right off the bat, the colour is eye-catching. Housed within a satin-finished steel case, the BR-X5 positions itself as the next generation of the brand’s beloved BR 05, equipped with the BR-CAL.323 calibre, a prestigious manufacture movement designed by Kenissi — and completed with an open-worked ice blue rubber strap to match the striking colour.

Check out the new BR-X5 on the Bell & Ross official website here.

For him

Cartier Tank Française Watch

Adding to our list of Valentine’s Day watches is none other than Cartier. Since its launch in 1996, the Tank Française timepiece has proven that its signature square dial and integrated metal bracelet are just as iconic as ever. Surprise the remarkable man of your life with the Tank Française to showcase your love, and he will not be disappointed. The latest version of the iconic watch is reimagined with a faceted crown in steel and decorated with synthetic cabochon-shaped spinel. Adorned with a silvered dial and blue-steel sword-shaped hands, the timepiece gives a contemporary flair when worn on the wrist. Hence, it makes sense why this beautiful watch is sought after by many as a timeless piece to own.

Find out more about the Cartier Tank Francaise here.

Omega De Ville Prestige in 18K Sedna Gold

Feeling blue? Well, that’s not the case with Omega’s sleek De Ville Prestige. Catered for all personalities and ideal for every occasion, the timepiece captures the perfect balance between class and refined elegance. Powered by the Omega Master Co-Axial Calibre 880, the 34mm watch complements the dreamy PVD blue dial with a sun-brushed finish and is presented on a dark blue leather strap. The display makes a glorious contrast against the PVD blue dial with Sedna gold-coloured hands and alternating Roman numbers and diamond makers set in 18k Sedna gold holders. Ideal for casual and dressier occasions, this timepiece is a definite fit for all personalities.

More info on the Omega De Ville Prestige here.

Longines HydroConquest

Classy yet sleek, the Longines HydroConquest evokes a sense of cool when worn on the daily. Ideal for the special man in your life, the beautiful timepiece features a bold-meets-contemporary design that will definitely completely your look. Taking inspiration from water sports, the HydroConquest is water-resistant up to 300 meters and features scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass. If he’s into colours, the sunray blue dial makes a great addition to their daily accessory with its subtle pop of colour.

Discover more about the Longines HydroConquest here.

Bell & Ross x Alain Silberstein BR 03-94 KRONO 22

For a one-of-a-kind timepiece that celebrates the art of geometric forms with primary colours, take note of the Bell & Ross x Alain Silberstein Black Ceramic Trilogy. Based on the brand’s well-celebrated BR 03, the range consists of a time-only model with a date, a diving watch and a chronograph. On our wishlist is the BR 03-94 KRONO 22. Visually pleasing and elegant, the timepiece boasts Silberstein’s iconic Baushaus-inspired hands with a red circle for hours and a blue arrow for the minutes, while the yellow S-shaped hand serves as the chronograph seconds indicator. Another critical detail to note is how the blue triangle serves as the indicator of the chronograph 30-minute counter while the yellow arrow counts as the second’s indicator. Lastly, the crown highlights Silberstein’s signature red triangle.

Find out more about the Bell & Ross x Alain Silberstein BR 03-94 KRONO 22 here.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

All images are credited to their respective brands.