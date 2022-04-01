Watches & Wonders 2022: Patek Philippe debuts a new movement and three ladies’ timepieces

Patek Philippe unveils a remarkable complication with new movement, and three exquisite ladies’ timepieces.

At Watches and Wonders Geneva 2022, Patek Philippe introduces twelve new models which also include a major technical debut and a wide range of aesthetic reinterpretations. In our Watches and Wonders 2022 lowdown on Patek Philippe, we delve into the new movement and three ladies’ timepieces in its latest repertoire.

The totally new Ref. 5326G-001 Annual Calendar Travel Time, for the first time, comprises two of the manufacture’s iconic complications with a totally new case design. Patek Philippe is also enriching its collection with stylish reinterpretations of particularly coveted models. These new models round out the extensive and varied selection of complicated Patek Philippe timepieces while offering a suite of designs for ladies and gentlemen with emphasis on timeless elegance.

Of technical perfection and aesthetic beauty, discover the novelties and highlights from Patek Philippe at Watches and Wonders 2022.

5326G-001

One of the key launches for Patek Philippe is the 5326G-001, which for the first time, combines the patented Annual Calendar and the Travel Time display system — two practical and easy to use complications.

The technical originality of this Annual Calendar lies in the fact that it always indicates the exact date for local time. In order to provide this original functionality, the engineers have developed a new self-winding movement with a Travel Time mechanism controlling the Annual Calendar and enabling date correction in both forwards and backwards directions.

No less than eight patent requests have been filed for this Caliber 31-260 PS QA LU FUS 24H, relating to elements improving precision, efficiency, reliability, security and user-friendliness. This 41mm white gold model comes in a new Calatrava-type case rimmed with a Clous de Paris hobnail guilloched pattern. The vintage-style dial is distinguished by its anthracite colour with a black-gradient rim, and its slightly grainy texture reminiscent of old-timer cameras.

This new reference is teamed with two interchangeable straps: one in beige calfskin with a nubuck finish and the other in black calfskin with an embossed fabric motif and beige topstitching.

7121/200G-001

A complication much appreciated on ladies’ watches, the moonphase indication has enjoyed pride of place since 2013 on Reference 7121J. Patek Philippe reinterprets this mechanical poem by equipping it with a white gold case and an elegant blue dial on which the displays stand out like stars in the night sky. The dial, which features applied Breguet numerals and pear-shaped hour and minute hands, is enhanced by a sunburst decoration creating subtle light effects.

The manufacture also reinforces the jewellery dimension of this model by illuminating its bezel with a double row of 132 brilliant-cut diamonds based on the exclusive lacy Dentelle gem-setting technique.

Beating at the heart of this jewellery watch is the manually wound mechanical Caliber 215 PS LU: the smallest Patek Philippe complicated movement that helps maintain a daintily elegant 33mm case diameter. A sapphire crystal case back makes admiring the finishing of the movement effortless.

7130R-014

This year, Reference 7130 set the crowning touch to the long-standing tradition of Patek Philippe World Time watches by introducing a ladies’ 36mm rose gold model. The manufacture has reinterpreted this classic by adorning it with an original and sophisticated olive green colour. The dial centre pays tribute to rare craftsmanship skills with a finely hand-guilloched old basket-weave motif. Its olive green shade is picked up on the city disk on which the white-printed names stand out in an extremely legible manner. The bezel and prong buckle are also set with a total of 89 diamonds.

Beating inside this refined exterior is the self-winding Caliber 240 HU, an ultra-thin movement that helps keep the case extremely slim. Thanks to its city disk and its 24-hour disk (divided into day/night zones distinguished by their colour and by the sun/moon symbols), this caliber simultaneously and permanently displays the time in all 24 time zones.

4910/1200A-011

Launched in 1999, the Twenty~4 – the first exclusive feminine Patek Philippe collection – was designed as companion for the life of modern, active women. Wearable at any time of day and night and on every occasion, the “manchette” model fitted with a quartz movement asserted itself as the ultimate embodiment of timeless elegance.

The new olive green sunburst dial of this contemporary white gold model strikes an optimal contrast with the applied 12 and 6 o’clock numerals with luminescent coating, the applied trapeze-shaped hour markers, and the rounded baton-style hands.

The original shape of the curvaceous Art Deco-inspired two-tier case is accentuated by a row of 18 Top Wesselton Pure diamonds set on either side of the dial. Like the other movements from the manufacture, the mechanical components of Patek Philippe Caliber E15 are produced and finished in a spirit of quality and fine craftsmanship.

For more information, click here.

This article was first published in Prestige Singapore.