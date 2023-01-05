With two new BLAST Free Wheel pieces, Ulysse Nardin looks at greener pastures

Celebrating a long-time partnership with The Hour Glass, Ulysse Nardin gives its BLAST Free Wheel a new shine — with two bold materials on its dial, making it a true visual feast.

Marrying precious stones with a tourbillon in watchmaking is far from a new concept, but often the way it’s done is what really sets the watches apart. From Bell & Ross incorporating gold into its elegant aeronautical timepieces, to the moon rocks and meteorites seen in Louis Moinet ‘Around the Moon’ series — it is expected then that Ulysse Nardin, with its enduring homage to the sea and the nautical odyssey, would also choose stones that would reflect its legacy.

Breaking the conventions of horology

To mark a milestone in its exclusive partnership with The Hour Glass, Ulysse Nardin unveils two unique, limited-edition colourways of its beloved BLAST Free Wheel model: deep green Malachite and greenish-blue Turquoise. By using these materials on the timepiece’s dial and barrel cover — on which the tourbillon has been designed to appear as if they are ‘floating’ — it evokes the image of the mechanics swimming freely across the ocean.

“Ulysse Anchor Escapement” or this flying tourbillon effect, just like Rome, was not built in a day. It took years to perfect. Developed in-house, the mechanical movement was hence dubbed the UN-176 — and the tourbillon itself was crafted from the Ulysse Nardin’s signature low friction silicium instead of from metal or synthetic rubies as most other watchmakers gravitate to. The case back is a classic sapphire — but in a total reversal of watchmaking convention, there’s not much to see on the inside: all the exquisite components are visible on its side.

The stones: joy and protection intertwined

Ulysse Nardin celebrates the odyssey — the embarking of the journey, the pushing back on the limits of time. And even through its choices of stones, malachite and turquoise, the narrative is pulled from history. It goes to show just how rich and enduring the stones’ legacy is.

Malachite, often bringing forth images of lush greenery and shimmering spots on a peacock’s feathers, has long been linked with fertility and the afterlife. Since the time of the ancient Egyptians, malachite was believed to protect them from negative forces. This also goes hand in hand with turquoise, which ancient Egyptians first dubbed mefkat, which meant “delight and joy”. True works of art, the BLAST Free Wheel Malachite and the BLAST Free Wheel Turquoise could not better showcase the Swiss watchmaker’s legendary technical and aesthetic prowess.

The BLAST Free Wheel Malachite and Turquoise limited editions of 8 pieces each are presented in a 44 mm case. They are retailing at RM468,000 each. Learn more about the timepieces on Ulysse Nardin’s official website HERE.