Year of the Rabbit luxury watches to look out for this Lunar New Year

What better way to start the New Year than gifting yourself a luxury watch such as the Piaget or the TAG Heuer Carrera watch that celebrates the Year of the Rabbit?

The Year of the Tiger has come to end, marking the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit. And with this, brands all across the globe have already launched their festive collections to celebrate the occasion.

Meanwhile, luxury watchmakers are not behind either. Top watch brands, such as Blancpain, Tag Heuer and Piaget, have unveiled timepieces as a tribute to the Chinese New Year celebration. They have taken inspiration from the animal of the year’s zodiac and created the designs around them.

Luxury brands have come up with stunning pieces for men and women for this occasion. For instance, the Dior Grand Soir features 52 brilliant-cut diamonds on its dial, making it a beautiful piece. Some of these watches have different variations of a rabbit on the dial as well, which stands for wisdom, good health and long life.

Most elegant Year of the Rabbit luxury watches to adorn your wrist this Chinese New Year

TAG Heuer Carrera Year Of The Rabbit

Designed and crafted to celebrate the Chinese New Year, the TAG Heuer Carrera is a special-edition watch that exudes glamour. Only 500 pieces of this watch are available with appealing features. Its strap is made of calfskin and has a steel clasp that can be folded, too.

The watch also features a stylish striped dial that’s full of contrasting detailing which makes a bold statement.

Métiers D’Art The Legend Of The Chinese Zodiac – Year Of The Rabbit

This limited-edition luxury timepiece is carefully crafted and features hand-engraved detailing. The masterpiece has the Rabbit — a symbol of patience and sincerity as per the Chinese zodiac legend — on the dial.

This 18K 5N pink gold watch reinterprets the art of decoupage from China and Switzerland, thanks to expert engravers and enamelers. The watch also showcases the self-winding movement that comes with the Hallmark of Geneva.

Blancpain Villeret Calendrier Chinois Traditionnel

The Villeret collection by Blancpain, which was introduced in 2012, featured the traditional Chinese calendar. Ever since the brand has been launching these luxury watches that honour the animal of the year in engraved design.

This year, Blancpain has unveiled the Villeret Calendrier Chinois, a limited-edition collection of 50 pieces celebrating the Year of the Rabbit. The watch is crafted in a platinum case and features an alligator leather strap, which makes it strikingly stylish.

Dior Grand Soir Year Of The Rabbit

An exquisite timepiece featuring 52 brilliant cut diamonds on the dial, the Dior Grand Soir is the epitome of sophistication and luxury. A sheer example of fine watchmaking, the watch features a pink-gold bezel set, an 18k-yellow gold dial, a steel caseback with sapphire crystal glass and a steel-plated Dior logo. You can avail of this luxury watch at Dior boutiques.

Piaget Altiplano Zodiac Watch

The Piaget Altiplano Zodiac watch is a carefully crafted 18K-white gold set, with 78 brilliant-cut diamonds. The dial features a cloisonné enamel rabbit motif and hand-wound ultra-thin movement.

This luxurious limited-edition watch is available only in 38 individually numbered pieces and can be availed at boutiques only.

Harry Winston Premier Chinese New Year Automatic 36mm

This exclusive timepiece by Harry Winston is crafted with rose gold as a tribute to the Chinese Year of the Rabbit. The dial of this watch sheds light on the legend of the Jade Rabbit and is accented with the auspicious colour red.

The dial also features mother-of-pearl along with an 18k-gold rabbit wearing Harry Winston’s signature diamonds — brilliant-cut white diamonds making its eye and tail. On the other hand, four sparkling marquise-cut stones form a bow around its neck. This watch is available in boutiques only.

Van Cleef & Arpels Lady Duo de Lapins

A more subtle take on the year of the rabbit comes from Van Cleef & Arpels’ Lady Duo de Lapins watch, which depicts a delicate scene of two rabbits enjoying a pleasant day of strolling in the forest. Van Cleef & Arpels’ technique of taking inspiration from flora and fauna is not new — in many of its timepieces, the designs celebrate the beauty of nature that exists around us.

Housed in a 33-mm case, the watch’s decor combines an array of precious stones: 18k gold, diamonds, sapphires, garnets, lapis lazuli, mother-of-pearl; with enamel, lacquer and a miniature painting carved into the peaceful moment. The story continues on the back of the watch, with an engraving of the rabbits like distant shadows of the figures on the dial.

Ulysse Nardin Classico Rabbit

For the Year of the Rabbit in 2023, Ulysse Nardin celebrates the gentle and kind-hearted animal with a new timepiece that embodies the Manufacture’s craftsmanship: the Classico Rabbit. A gorgeous timepiece painted in sunset, the Classico Rabbit is housed in a 40-mm case and powered by the UN-815 self-winding movement, with 42 hours power reserve.

Completed with a black alligator strap, a rose-gold buckle and an open sapphire case-back, the watch is a symbol of elegance and grace fitting for the rabbit. Water-resistant up to 50 meters, the rose-gold 5N polished case also sets off the rabbit motif to perfection. The Classico Rabbit is produced in a limited-edition series of only 88 timepieces.

IWC Schaffhausen Portugieser Automatic 40 Edition “Chinese New Year”

To ring in the new year, IWC Schaffhausen brings a dash of bold burgundy to its classic Portugieser Automatic 40. Featuring an ergonomic 40-mm stainless steel case with a sleek finish, the timepiece is completed with gold-plated hands and appliqués, and a gold-plated oscillating weight in the form of a rabbit. Abundant during the event, the colour red not only signifies Chinese New Year, but is also associated with longevity, happiness, success and, most importantly, good luck.

The automatic Pellaton winding system that makes up the Portugieser Automatic 40 builds up a power reserve of 60 hours. On its case back ring, you can find the engraving of “2023 YEAR OF THE RABBIT” as a homage to the Lunar New Year.

