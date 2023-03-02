A round-up of vivo’s latest smartphone releases from the vivo V27e to vivo X90 series

The last few months have been exciting for vivo: with the announcement of vivo V27e, it marks a new leap in technology for the brand’s V series — with even more powerful camera capabilities. The V27e is just the latest addition to its line-up of releases since the year began, and so here’s a recap of what vivo has had to offer.

In recent years, it seems that every smartphone has put great emphasis on its camera system and performance, to the point where it can get overwhelming. How do you then go about deciding which smartphone is the very best? But perhaps a better question would be: how do you know which is best for you? With the launch of the X50, vivo has begun putting photography in focus for its smartphones, only improving with each model — along with its overall performance.

Here’s a recap of vivo’s latest smartphone releases in Malaysia:

vivo V27e

Behold, the era of the ring light. With the rise of TikTok and Instagram as social platforms we use every day, vivo jumps on the bandwagon with the newest addition to its V series: the Aura Light Portrait feature, which stems from the 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera on the back of the phone. The Aura Light Portrait is exactly what you think it is — a tiny ring light, allowing you to take videos with bright and clear details while in a dimly lit space.

Even if you’re out in the open, the Ultra-Sensing Camera is still able to produce high-quality, well-lit and beautifully taken images and videos. This is because the Aura Light Portrait feature improves the portrait image quality by integrating both optical photography and computing photography to make the images stand out. The vivo V27e comes in two colourways: a classic Glory Black and a stunning Lavender Purple. All in all, we recommend the vivo V27e if you’re looking for a lightweight, stylish, ‘Instagrammable’ smartphone with an all-round great photography experience.

The vivo V27e is now available from RM1,299.

vivo Y22s

Following the launch of the vivo Y35 sometime late last year — dubbed the “ultimate smartphone for Gen Z photo-consumers” — the latest to join the lively, ‘fun-packed’ vivo Y series is the vivo Y22s. One major upgrade from its predecessor is that the Y22s is now equipped with the Snapdragon 680 processor, Qualcomm’s state-of-the-art platform that was designed to handle multiple apps smoothly, easily and without lag whatsoever. In other words, great news for young gamers out there! It can run extended multimedia play, offering optimised gaming, brilliant photography, smooth streaming, and rich audio — all day, every day. So, Genshin and PUBG fans, no need to fret.

On top of its peak performance, like the Y35, the Y22s also comes complete with a 50MP main camera and a large light-gathering sensor that can not only deliver high-definition photos but also works perfectly in both light and darkness. Plus, with an 8MP HD front camera and a Super Night Camera, there’s no need to fret about excessive photo editing — just a tap through soft light lets you capture the glamour of the night with great depth and accuracy.

The vivo Y22s comes in two colours: Starlit Blue and Summer Cyan, and starts from RM809.

vivo X90 & vivo X90 Pro

Newly released in February, the vivo X90 Series takes its camera features to a brand new advanced level. Say hello to the vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system: a total improvement on the brand’s long-standing collaboration with ZEISS, when it comes to imaging and camera innovation.

This new generation of the vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system boasts improved light sensitivity, aperture, natural colour processing and stabilisation — jargon aside, what it means is that it gives you an easy, intuitive point-and-shoot camera experience. Think of it like having a professional camera built right into your phone. The phone’s rear camera also draws inspiration from the real deal: the X90 lens is turned into an integrated “Big-Eye” camera module, giving it an all-round sophisticated and premium feel. On top of that, the Big-Eye is enclosed within a decorative surgical-grade, stainless steel Halo Ring for lens protection — so in any case, snap away!

The only thing that differs between the vivo X90 and X90 Pro is that the X90 Pro has a vegan leather back panel (compared to the AG glass back of the X90) that resembles the grip of a mirrorless camera — for that ultimate pro-camera vibe.

The vivo X90 and x90 Pro are available at RM3,699 and RM4,699 respectively.

Learn more about the latest vivo products in Malaysia at its official website HERE. To check out all vivo products, you can head to any vivo concept store, authorised dealers, or visit vivo Malaysia’s official E-Store and vivo Malaysia’s official flagship stores on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok.