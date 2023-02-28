As the leading Mercedes-Benz dealer, Cycle & Carriage is the be-all and end-all for your trade-in needs

Looking to own the Mercedes-Benz of your dreams? Trade it in for a new one! As one of the top dealerships in Malaysia, Cycle & Carriage offers a trade-in service that benefits both buyer and seller.

The saying ‘out with the old, in with the new’ is usually reserved for the new year, but more often than not it can be closely linked to the trade-in business. It’s not a tough market for trade-ins — since the world shifted and dealerships have reopened, more people have opted for used car trade-ins not only for the convenience, but for the great deal that comes with. For Mercedes-Benz — the luxury car of all of our dreams — Cycle & Carriage is the ultimate be-all and end-all.

Since partnering up with Mercedes-Benz back in 1951, Cycle & Carriage has made its trade-in service one of the hallmarks of the company — making it the leading Mercedes-Benz dealer in the country. And with five Autohauses in Klang Valley alone, Cycle & Carriage has proven itself to be a one-stop convenience for Mercedes-Benz savants.

A trustworthy trade-in

It’s best to start with the basics: a used car trade-in with Cycle & Carriage is a trouble-free transaction. As a Mercedes-Benz owner, you not only want to know that the luxury car you’re trading in will be in great hands, but you’ll want the whole process to go smoothly. And with Cycle & Carriage, you get to enjoy immediate settlement of finances. That means no slow payments or existing car loans to fret about!

For those looking to own a used Mercedes-Benz, here’s where Cycle & Carriage tells you to fret even less. All Mercedes-Benz cars brought in for evaluation will undergo a 215-checkpoint that covers everything — from engine to exteriors, you can bet that the vehicle reaches you in tip-top condition. Rest assured that Cycle & Carriage replaces certain car parts with brand-new, genuine and optimum-quality Mercedes-Benz parts. (No re-con or used parts here!)

In fact, you can be certain that Cycle & Carriage’s trade-in service is that trustworthy and reliable — it takes Mercedes-Benz vehicles that are free from flood damage as well as accident-free.

Interested to make that trade-in service? You can find the Cycle & Carriage used-car trade-in service offered in every part of Peninsular Malaysia, at four locations: Cycle & Carriage Georgetown, Cycle & Carriage Ipoh, Cycle & Carriage Petaling Jaya and Cycle & Carriage Johor Bahru.

Find out more about all the services by Cycle & Carriage at its official website HERE.