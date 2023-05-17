Dyson announces the Airstrait™ straightener

Dyson returns with yet another innovation of tech and beauty. The world-renowned British technology company announces its latest product – The Dyson Airstrait™ straightener.

Hair styling can be a pain – both for you and your hair. The process of pampering your hair with nourishing oils, spraying heat protectant before blow drying those tresses, and only then being able to use a straightener. What if we told you, you could skip all the fuss? No, you’re not dreaming.

Dyson announced their latest product offering recently and, as usual, they do not disappoint! The pioneer technology company introduces the Airstrait™ straightener – a revolutionary hairstyling product. The newly launched hair straightener uses powerful focused airflow to dry and straighten the hair. Out of the shower and straight to styling immediately, beauty sans fuss! Here what it’s all about:

How does it work?

Two 1.5mm apertures run the length of the machine’s arms. Through these openings, airflow is accelerated, producing two downward air blades that are moving at a high speed. They collide at a 45° angle to form a single focused jet of air, which then produces the downward force necessary to controllably straighten hair as it dries – giving you silky straight hair!

Science and Styling

Ever woken up and your hair just won’t cooperate and the only solution is to wash your hair? Well, that’s because hydrogen bonds within each hair strand must be broken and reset to hold new shape. While in a wet state, the hydrogen bonds are more elastic – allowing you to manipulate and style. Dyson has found a way to style hair with air causing less damage to your crowning glory. Through air styling, you can achieve straight, shiny hair without extreme temperature.

Hairstyling made easy

Worried about the heat damage? Fret not, Dyson has thought of it all! The Dyson Airstrait™ comes with ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ styling modes as well as a ‘Cool’ mode for your everyday styling needs.

The optimal heat and airflow settings are pre-set for the ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ modes to achieve the greatest results. ‘Wet’ mode offers three heat settings: 80°C (175°F), 110°C (230°F), and 140°C (285°F). Choose between 120°C (250°F), 140°C (285°F), or a top-up boost in ‘Dry’ mode. There are two speed levels for airflow control: low flow and fast flow, as well as a cold shot and root drying mode.

The Dyson Airstrait™ will be available in Malaysia soon.