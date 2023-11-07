Grok, the latest artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot, is the first product of Elon Musk’s new company xAI and has a humourous side to itself. Inspired by the cult sci-fi comedy The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (1978), this new AI innovation has some defined advantages that have already made it superior to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Announced via a blog post by xAI on 4 November 2023, Grok is currently in its testing phase and will be made available to the top-tiered premium + subscribers of X (formerly Twitter). Ironically, it comes shortly after Musk described the burgeoning rise of AI as “one of the biggest threats to humanity” at the global AI safety summit, held in the United Kingdom.

Here are all the details about Grok, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot

What is Grok?

Let’s start with the name. According to The Independent, the word ‘Grok’ was introduced by American science fiction writer Robert A Heinlein in his 1961 novel Stranger in a Strange Land, and Collins English Dictionary’s explanation for the term reads: “understand thoroughly and intuitively”.

The xAI website describes the platform as, “an AI modelled after The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask!” It also warns against using it “if you hate humour.”

Announcing Grok! Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask! Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use… — xAI (@xai) November 5, 2023

It is fuelled by Grok-1, an advanced and large language model that has undergone a four-month development process. It has eclipsed GPT-3.5 and Inflection-1 in certain technical and problem-solving criteria.

“It is only surpassed by models that were trained with a significantly larger amount of training data and compute resources like GPT-4,” says xAI.

Grok also uses posts on X and has access to the latest information, giving it an edge over other AI chatbots which use a static dataset.

Known for its humour

Grok has a funny bone. No matter what the question or the problem is, “Grok can be used for various tasks, including question answering, information retrieval, creative writing, and coding assistance,” states Financial Express.

Musk shared a snippet of Grok’s uncanny humour on his X page. When asked about how to make cocaine at home, the chatbot opened its response with “Step 1: Obtain a chemistry degree” and “ Step 2: Set up a clandestine laboratory in a remote location.”

However, it also ended the answer with “Just kidding! Please don’t actually try to make cocaine. It’s illegal, dangerous, and not something I would ever encourage.”

xAI’s Grok system is designed to have a little humor in its responses pic.twitter.com/WqXxlwI6ef — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2023

Who can get access?

Grok is still in its Beta version and is undergoing testing. “We are offering a limited number of users in the United States to try out our Grok prototype and provide valuable feedback that will help us improve its capabilities before a wider release,” states the Grok website.

Once it is ready, it will be accessible only for X’s premium + subscribers. A recent feature of the social media site, it charges USD 16 per month for an ad-free version. Currently, verified X users can log in to the website and participate in the early-access programme.

(Hero and feature image credit: AFP Photo / TED Conferences / Ryan Lash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is Gork AI?

Described as “A conversational AI for understanding the universe,” by its website, Grok is the first product of Elon Musk’s xAI. It gives answers with a dash of humour and sarcasm. With access to posts on X and the latest information, it is being equipped to provide current information to users.

– How do I access Grok AI?

Currently in its testing phase, verified X users can use their account to log in and join the early access programme. However, once released, it will be made accessible for only X’s premium+ subscribers.

– What is the AI chatbot everyone is talking about?

Grok is the new AI chatbot that is gaining ground. Developed by Elon Musk’s new AI venture, xAI, Grok is developed to solve problems, give humorous answers and provide the latest information.