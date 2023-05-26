The best iPhone to buy in 2023: Not the iPhone 14, but these are your best options

Is the iPhone the best smartphone the world has ever seen?
We will leave that discussion for another day. Instead, what we actually want to focus on today is a question you might have asked yourself recently – which is the best iPhone to buy in 2023? If you head over to an Apple store today, you’ll come across a wide variety of iPhones to choose from. It often seems easy to just buy the latest model and enjoy it for the next two to four years (depending on how well you maintain it) but that isn’t the case in 2023. Prior to the iPhone 15’s launch in late 2023, Apple has complicated the iPhone lineup, especially in the premium segment.
While the iPhone 14 seems like an easy pick for most people, a look at its specs sheet can push the buyer towards the lower-priced iPhone 13. You also have the iPhone 12 on sale to further complicate your decision-making process. Not to mention, you can also get the iPhone SE 3rd Gen which, as it happens, is Apple’s most affordable iPhone today. Simply put Apple has put most buyers (especially the uninformed ones) in quite a dilemma.
Fortunately, that’s where we come in. We have compiled a guide covering the best iPhones to buy in 2023 for different types of customers depending on their wants and needs. Check it out and thank us later!
These are the best iPhones to buy in 2023
The best iPhone Apple makes is easily our top pick if your budget is unrestricted. Launched in September 2022, the iPhone 14 Pro Max offers the best performance on any iPhone on sale today, thanks to its A16 Bionic chip. Add to this a 6.7-inch OLED display having a variable refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz (ProMotion), a set of well-tuned stereo speakers and the latest iOS 16, and you pretty much get the best iPhone experience possible.
Other features include the 48-megapixel main camera which offers tremendous improvement in details and low-light performance, although the exposure balance is still a bit wonky. The build quality is also the best we have seen on any smartphone yet (thanks to its stainless-steel frame).
However, the biggest draw on the iPhone 14 Pro Max is its tremendous battery life as well as its unique Dynamic Island; the latter being a useful addition. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at INR 99,070.05.
Image Credits: Courtesy Apple
If you are unable to stretch your budget beyond USD 1000 (INR 82,706.90), the iPhone 14 Plus is the best non-Pro iPhone to buy right now. After getting a significant price cut, its value-for-money quotient has shot up, especially since this model offers up to two days of battery life and a large 6.7-inchOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it comes equipped with the reliable A15 Bionic chip, although the outdated ‘notch’ and older dual camera setup from the iPhone 13 generation can be a letdown, especially when compared to what the 14 Pro and Pro Max have to offer. However, despite these minor drawbacks, the iPhone 14 Plus is a reliable and premium smartphone that greatly delivers on the user experience.
Currently, you can buy the iPhone 14 Plus for INR 74,738.40, which makes for a great deal.
Image Credits: Courtesy Apple
The iPhone 13 makes for a solid choice for those who simply want a reliable and premium smartphone at an affordable price. It shares the same design, a similar set of cameras and the same A15 Bionic chip (minus one GPU core) as the iPhone 14, though it costs a lot less. Starting at INR 57,625.49, the iPhone 13 offers a superb deal for those upgrading from their iPhone SE/11 or migrating from Android phones. While you lose out on the Satellite connectivity and some of the camera features of the iPhone 14, the rest of the package is good enough to keep iPhone lovers happy even in 2023.
Image Credits: Courtesy Apple
The iPhone 13 Mini is probably your last chance at getting a compact iPhone (by 2023’s standards). In a world where smartphones almost always measure longer than six inches, the iPhone 13 Mini, with its compact footprint, is easy on the hands. The 5.4-inch OLED display is adequately big for content consumption and basic smartphone usage, while the A15 Bionic chip offers the same performance as on the iPhone 13. Even the camera performance isn’t compromised here.
That said, you may need to carry a power bank with you wherever you head out since the smaller-capacity battery doesn’t last all day. Starting at INR 57,625.49 though, the iPhone 13 Mini offers a cost-effective way of owning a compact yet premium smartphone.
Image Credits: Courtesy Unsplash / Marcel Strauß
If you are stepping into the world of iPhones, it is better to start off with the iPhone 12 rather than the iPhone SE 3rd Gen. The iPhone 12 may use an older chip (A14 vs A15) but the rest of the package is far superior. For starters, the iPhone 12 offers a practical 6.1-inch OLED display with Face ID, two 12-megapixel cameras at the back, a better build quality and most importantly, superior battery life. The iPhone 12 also supports MagSafe wireless charging and AirTags, in case you’re interested in expanding your Apple ecosystem. Despite being the second most affordable iPhone model on sale right now, the iPhone 12 is still powerful enough to be used for another two years, especially with new iOS updates.
You can get a brand-new iPhone 12 for as low as INR 51,335.79 from several retailers.
Image Credits: Courtesy Apple
Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Apple
This story first appeared in Augustman Malaysia.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The iPhone 14 with its bigger battery, newer camera sensors and slightly more powerful chipset is better than the iPhone 13.
Answer: The Apple iPhone 13 currently offers the best value for money, given its features and specs.
Answer: You should avoid buying the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE in 2023 since they are now outdated models.
Answer: Yes, the iPhone 15 leaks suggest that it will have a faster A16 Bionic chip, a new 48-megapixel main camera, the Dynamic Island feature, and a USB-C port for charging.