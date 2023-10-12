Check out the best speaker brands that promise exceptional sound quality

We’ve done the legwork for you, exploring the best brands that promise exceptional sound quality. Whether you’re looking for portable Bluetooth speakers or premium home models, you’ll certainly find the best names to suit your audio preferences in our list.

We live in a world where music transcends mere sound and becomes an experience. Thus, the importance of having the right speakers cannot be overstated. Although what constitutes the ‘best’ speaker brands can be subjective, several renowned companies have consistently stood out.

What specifications do the best speaker brands offer?

The specifications offered by the best brands can vary based on the specific model and intended use. However, here are some common features that you should generally expect to find:

Frequency response

Among the most commonly searched specifications, frequency response is pivotal in determining a dynamic sound output. Models with excellent audio quality typically provide a broad frequency range, in order to accurately reproduce both low and high-frequency sounds. A thorough understanding of a speaker’s frequency response ensures it aligns with your specific audio needs and complements other speakers in your setup, giving an overall balanced sound quality.

Power handling and sensitivity

Two critical aspects define powerful sound output, the speaker’s power handling capacity, usually measured in watts, and its sensitivity, quantified in decibels (dB). Power handling, in brief, indicates its capability to manage electrical power. Sensitivity, on the other hand, offers insights into the speaker’s efficiency in converting electrical power into sound. Models with higher sensitivity and power handling capabilities, frequently associated with the best speaker brands, can deliver louder and more dynamic audio experiences with clear sound output.

Impedance

Impedance, measured in ohms, influences the amount of electrical power drawn from an amplifier. Most of the best brands offer various options, ensuring compatibility with any audio equipment. Understanding impedance is crucial in selecting an appropriate sound system to supply the necessary power. This is particularly noted when multiple speakers are interconnected.

Driver configuration

The number and size of drivers (e.g., woofers, tweeters, midrange) within a speaker significantly impact audio quality. Recognised for their commitment to audio excellence, high-end brands often employ advanced driver configurations that enhance sound separation and clarity. Additionally, for speakers equipped with multiple drivers, a well-designed crossover is vital for seamless transitions and reduced distortion.

Wireless and connectivity options

Top speaker brands frequently incorporate wireless technologies like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, enabling convenient connectivity with smartphones, tablets and streaming devices. Likewise, these brands prioritise compatibility with various audio sources, including home theatre systems and turntables, ensuring versatility in usage.

Voice assistant integration

Some of the best speaker brands seamlessly integrate voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant into their speaker systems. This not only enhances convenience through voice control but also provides for smart home integration.

Resonant frequency and QTS

Resonant frequency denotes the lowest frequencies at which a speaker performs optimally, influenced by cone materials and design. Speakers with properly designed enclosures are designed to work more efficiently at frequencies away from their resonant frequency to avoid distortions. The Total Q (or QTS) of a speaker provides insights into the behaviour of its internal components like the spider, voice coil and magnet when the speaker operates at its resonant frequency.

Image: Courtesy Peter Fazekas/Pexels

Here’s a list of the best speaker brands in India

JBL

JBL stands as a prominent name in the industry, known for its diverse range of offerings tailored to various market segments. From their Charge and Flip series with PartyBoost feature to the ultra-portable and budget-friendly Go lineup, JBL caters to all your audio needs. Not to mention the rugged, durable speakers boasting great sound quality and impressive battery life, perfect for on-the-go use. JBL Charge 5 (Buy it on Amazon for INR 12998) are built to withstand the rigours of outdoor adventures as they come with IP ratings certifying water and dust resistance, adding to their vibrant and colourful appeal.

Currently owned by HARMAN, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, JBL continues its commitment to delivering exceptional audio experiences, a tradition dating back to its founding in 1946 by James Bullough Lansing.

Bose

A renowned and prestigious name in the world of audio technology, Bose is synonymous with premium sound quality, cutting-edge innovation, and sleek designs. Founded in 1964 by Dr Amar G Bose, the brand boasts a diverse range including home theatre systems, headphones, wireless speakers, and professional audio equipment. With an unwavering commitment to delivering true-to-life sound experiences, Bose products are distinguished by their clarity, balanced tones, and deep bass reproduction. Their portable range features silicone straps for secure attachment during outdoor adventures. They also have rugged, rubberised exteriors that withstand impacts while looking great. The weather-resistant portable Bluetooth options, often with IP67 ratings, handle exposure without compromising performance. Some Bose models like the SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker II (Buy it on Amazon for INR 20598) are also engineered to deliver true 360° sound along with voice prompts to pair your devices.

Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita in Japan, this company has emerged as a renowned global audio brand with a rich history of innovation. Across a spectrum of consumer electronics, from televisions and digital imaging to personal audio and gaming, Sony has consistently offered top-notch options. Whether for work or entertainment, their audio products are versatile and reliable, making them a go-to choice for audiophiles worldwide. Notably, their Dolby Digital Soundbars for TV and home theatre provide immersive cinematic sound, while their wireless options like Sony SRS-XB13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Compact Bluetooth Speaker (Buy on Amazon at INR 3990) boast features like extended battery life, waterproof and dustproof designs, built-in microphones for phone calls and powerful audio.

Harman Kardon

Harman Kardon, a renowned member of the HARMAN family, stands tall with brands like JBL, Mark Levinson, AKG and Infinity Systems, all under the same umbrella. The brand is celebrated worldwide for premium home and car audio systems. It offers iconic designs that seamlessly blend with decor and deliver exceptional audio, backed by decades of engineering expertise. Products like the SoundSticks 4 (Buy it on Amazon at INR 29999) and the Aura Studio 3 (Buy on Amazon at INR 27999), come with transparent dome designs and ambient light effects, merging art and technology.

Harman Kardon also has portable Bluetooth speaker options, such as the Onyx Studio 7 (Buy it on Amazon at INR 16290), that combines the best sound quality with powerful battery life and sleek designs, ensuring that music enthusiasts can enjoy their favourite tunes wherever they go.

Marshall

Currently, under Marshall Group AB, headquartered in Stockholm, this brand is revered by musicians, making its place a mainstay in live band setups. Marshall speakers are characterised by their rich heritage and distinctive retro and vintage style. In their current lineup, they offer numerous portable options. The Marshall Emberton (Buy it on Amazon at INR 14950) and Marshall Willen (Buy it on Amazon at INR 9998) are both ideal companions for on-the-go music enthusiasts with 15+ hour battery life and rugged IP67 rating. The brand also has a range of larger, portable options equipped with a sleek velour-lined carry handle. With a commitment to delivering exceptional sound quality and a touch of rock ‘n’ roll nostalgia, Marshall remains a symbol of enduring style.

boAt

In 2014, BoAt set sail on a journey driven by the vision of Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, offering a lifeline to folks in search of affordable, and fashionable audio products. Today, boAt is synonymous with top-notch audio speakers featuring state-of-the-art Bluetooth technology and seamless TWS connectivity. Their portable models, in particular, are a music lover’s dream. They deliver unmatched sound quality in the outdoors, at house parties, karaoke sessions and active lifestyles. The boAt Stone 1000 14W Bluetooth Speaker (Buy it on Amazon at INR 1999) for instance, is the perfect option to bring the party outdoors, with an IPX7 splash and water shield and up to nine hours of battery life.

Elevate your auditory experiences with one of the best speaker brands in the market, offering thunderous bass and high-definition sound. These speakers also flaunt stylish, portable designs that set you apart from the crowd.

Zebronics

Founded in 1997 in Chennai, Zebronics has established itself as a versatile brand offering a wide lineup of audio solutions. They offer IT and gaming peripherals, mobile and lifestyle accessories, surveillance and power solutions. With their EQR Mantra (Excellence, Quality, and Reliability), Zebronics’ mission is to provide excellence in design and performance while remaining accessible. Zebronics’ lineup includes soundbars, party, tower and multimedia speakers, featuring advanced technologies like Dolby Atmos and powerful bass. With convenience in mind, this brand offers a vast outdoor and portable Bluetooth range with built-in rechargeable batteries, deep bass and dynamic audio output.

The Zebronics Zeb-Vita Portable Bar (Buy it on Amazon at INR 697) comes equipped with Bluetooth support, USB and Aux inputs, and Micro SD card compatibility. It also has a built-in FM radio and even allows for hands-free calls. Zebronics also provides floor-standing bookshelf speakers with features like bass boost, built-in microphones, voice assistant integration and USB ports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which speaker brand is known for its premium audio quality?

There are several brands celebrated for their audio quality, but what qualifies as ‘premium’ can vary based on personal preferences. Brands maintaining a strong reputation for delivering exceptional sound performance include JBL, Bose, Sony, Harman Kardon, Marshall, Boat and Zebronics.

– What is the most budget-friendly speaker brand in Malaysia?

The most budget-friendly brand in Malaysia can vary depending on specific models and market conditions. Some brands known for offering budget-friendly options include Sony, Xiaomi and JBL. Please note that prices and availability may change frequently. Therefore, it’s advisable to check current prices and reviews to find the best budget-friendly option for your requirements.

– What are some popular wireless speaker brands in Malaysia?

In Malaysia, popular speaker brands like JBL, Sony, Harman Kardon, Bose, and Marshall offer a range of options. These brands have incorporated exciting wireless features to enhance sound quality.

– Which speaker brand offers the best sound for home theatre setups?

Multiple brands like Sony, Bose, Boat and JBL give cinematic sound effects in their home theatre systems. These include soundbar systems, all-in-one systems, floor-standing speakers, custom-built setups, and wireless Bluetooth solutions.

– Do these brands offer after-sales service and warranties in Malaysia?

Yes, most brands offering good sound quality typically offer after-sales service and warranties in Malaysia. However, the terms may vary, so visit the brand’s official website or contact authorised service centres for detailed information. Just make sure to retain the warranty card and proof of purchase.

– Which speaker brand is best for outdoor and rugged use?

When it comes to outdoor and rugged use, some of the best brands in India offer portable options. They come with features like long battery life, dust and water resistance, built-in handles, sleek design and extended playback time. Brands like Bose, JBL, Zebronics, Sony, Harman Kardon, Marshall and Boat offer models designed to withstand rough conditions while delivering impressive sound.

– Where can I purchase speakers from these brands in Malaysia?

You can buy speakers from well-known online and offline retailers like Harvey Norman. Additionally, you can purchase products through the online and offline flagship stores of various brands. They provide a convenient and comprehensive way to explore a diverse range of options. With product comparisons and customer reviews, you can make an informed and satisfactory choice.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)

(Hero Image Credits: Cottonbro Studio/ Pexels and Featured Image Credits: Habib Dadkhah / Unsplash)