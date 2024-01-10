Meet CELINE’s latest offerings: luxe headphones in collaboration with Master & Dynamic

Cigarette jeans, quilted bags with polished curb chains, and the Triomphe insignia, have all been established as CELINE’s core house offerings. But would you consider a pair of headphones from the luxury French maison?

The intersection of fashion and consumer technology isn’t a novel concept by any means, given the proliferation of designer phone cases and other mobile-friendly peripherals since the downsizing of the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X into rinky-dink proportions that could be suitably hidden away in a handbag.

CELINE taps Master & Dynamic for its latest pair of headphones

But high fashion in the context of luxury audio equipment, on the other hand, is a less common occurrence. The latest entrant to that space comes courtesy of Parisian fashion label CELINE, whose Triomphe-embossed headphones that were first spotted dangling off the necks of models from their Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear presentation, dubbed ‘La Collection de la Bibliothèque Nationale’, will now be officially available for sale.

Of course, the brand has tapped a suitably illustrious name in collaboration for the incredibly coveted piece of kit, with audio experts Master & Dynamic taking charge of the technical know-how.

The end result is a headset based on Master & Dynamic’s famed MH40 design, retaining its 40mm titanium drivers, magnetic snap-on ear cushions made of buttery leather, and effortless connectivity with Bluetooth 5.2, powered by a battery that lasts upwards of 30 hours. All this is wrapped under a fresh new sheen of Hedi Slimane-approved black or brown cushioned leather, and of course, CELINE’s signature logotype and Triomphe insignia machined into either side of each earcup.

These don’t come cheap, but nothing good ever does. Retailing at RM 4,350.00 from CELINE’s official website, the CELINE x Master & Dynamic headphones are already sold out in Malaysia.

Feature and hero image credits: CELINE