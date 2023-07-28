LSA Exclusive: Co-founder of Nothing, Akis Evangelidis on what to expect from Phone (2)

In today’s world, where technology is rapidly advancing, people are always looking for the latest and most innovative gadgets. Established smartphone companies like Apple and Samsung have been dominating the market for years, and it has been difficult for new players to break in. However, Nothing, a consumer tech company founded in London in 2020, has found a way to compete with these tech giants by creating affordable yet stylish smartphones.

One of the factors that have helped Nothing succeed is the inflationary headwinds faced by established smartphone companies. By leveraging the advantages of inflation, Nothing has been able to create phones that are accessible to a wider audience. The company’s co-founder and head of marketing, Akis Evangelidis, has been in the consumer tech industry for over ten years. He has been instrumental in launching many innovative products and maximising digital marketing and PR strategies to promote them.

Nothing’s main objective is to bridge the gap between people and technology. The company’s products are designed to be intuitive and interconnected, so users can easily integrate them into their daily lives. Their debut product, ear (1), was one of the most anticipated launches of 2021 and managed to sell 150,000 units in its first two months. This was a testament to the company’s ability to create products that people want.

Building on the success of ear (1), the company has now launched the Nothing Phone (2). Priced at RM2,999, this device features an improved Glyph interface, a new design for Android, and offers a unique perspective on how to use a phone. The Glyph interface is a signature feature of Nothing’s products, designed to make using the phone more intuitive and seamless.

Evangelidis’s experience in digital marketing and public relations strategies has helped Nothing compete with industry giants like Apple and Samsung. His leadership has been instrumental in the company’s success, and we can expect more exciting products from Nothing in the future.

It is clear that Nothing is a company worth keeping an eye on in the world of consumer tech. With a strong track record of innovation and a commitment to making technology accessible to everyone, Nothing is well-positioned to challenge the dominance of established smartphone companies.

Lifestyle Asia was given an opportunity to talk to Akis Evangelidis when he visited Malaysia for the first time during launch of the Nothing Phone (2) where he shares about the company’s vision

Q&A with Nothing’s co-founder and head of marketing, Akis Evangelidis

Ever since Nothing set foot in the market, it created a huge buzz in the tech community for its disruptive approach to industrial design. In your opinion, what has contributed to the viral factor in Nothing’s journey?

Over the past few years, consumers have become bored and uninspired by technology, and there is a growing unease about the impact of big tech on people’s lives and society.

Furthermore, the major players in the industry tend to cater to the mass market, leaving little room for innovation and differentiation. With Nothing, we aim to bring back excitement to the industry by creating an alternative ecosystem of tech products for the young and creative.

Nothing’s journey has indeed created a significant buzz in the market, and I believe several factors contribute to its viral nature.

Firstly, our disruptive approach to both hardware and software, which challenges the status quo through cutting-edge design and user interface innovations, has resonated with people seeking unique and standout products.

Secondly, our commitment to transparency, community engagement, and involving our users in the brand’s evolution has generated a strong sense of ownership and excitement among our growing community.

Since Phone (1), Nothing has cemented its place as one of the few major tech companies who are willing to push the design envelope. What can we continue to expect from Nothing in the near future?

Looking ahead, Nothing remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of design and user interface innovation. We aim to continue surprising and delighting our customers with groundbreaking products that enhance their everyday experiences.

While I can’t reveal specific details about future projects, I can assure you that our focus remains on delivering exceptional quality, innovative features, and striking design that sets us apart in the market.

The smartphone industry is undoubtedly one of the most challenging in the world. We have witnessed numerous established companies failing, while start-ups in this space often never get to launch a second-generation product. How does Nothing move beyond that initial start-up phase?

To be honest, we’ve never really considered ourselves as a start-up. In this industry, it is not something you can afford when competing with the world’s biggest brands.

When we started, we had many external partners, but as we continue to grow, we are internalising our teams to foster further innovation. For example, when we launched Phone (1), we didn’t have an internal software team and were limited in terms of customising beyond the stock Android experience.

However, a year later, with a software team of over 100 engineers, we were able to enhance the Android experience with Nothing OS 2.0, making it more functional and encouraging intentional smartphone usage.

Today, with over 450 people across 7 offices and having sold over 1.5 million units worldwide, we have positioned Nothing as a real alternative, and we are excited for everything that’s to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nothing (@nothing)

Given the high-tier specs associated with both phones released from Nothing’s roster, will the company be looking to expand their product portfolio to include the mid-range price tier?

While our current focus is on the high-tier segment, we are attentive to market trends and consumer needs. We understand the importance of offering a diverse product portfolio to cater to a wider audience.

As we evolve and expand, we will carefully evaluate opportunities to explore different price tiers while maintaining high standards of quality and innovation.

It’s worth mentioning that we never engage in the specs race solely for the sake of looking good. We carefully consider what goes into our products to ensure a more accessible price point, as exemplified by Phone (2) compared to other flagship products.

What can we expect from Phone (2)? Is there anything in particular that excites you?

Phone (2) represents our commitment to refinement and innovation. It showcases significant progress in hardware design, featuring an enhanced Glyph Interface and a range of exciting features. The sleek aesthetics, powerful specifications, and intuitive user experience make Phone (2) truly exciting. Personally, I am thrilled to see how users embrace the refined design and seamlessly integrate technology into their daily lives.

Naturally given continued concerns with ecology in the global supply chain, tech players have begun establishing new initiatives to help improve their sustainability efforts in the production of their devices. What is Nothing’s sustainability vision?

Sustainability is a fundamental aspect of our vision at Nothing. We recognise the importance of environmental responsibility and strive to integrate sustainable practices throughout our operations.

From the selection of eco-friendly materials to implementing efficient manufacturing processes, we continuously explore ways to minimise our carbon footprint. We are proud that Phone (2) has a lower carbon footprint than its predecessor, despite having more components and being more performant.

However, we are also aware that there is still much work to be done in the industry. While it will be a step-by-step process, we are eager to continue our journey towards sustainability and drive meaningful change as we gain leverage.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @akis_evangelidis)