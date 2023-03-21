Rimowa teams up with GEWA to craft a special-edition violin case in its iconic Classic line design

Rimowa and GEWA combines technical innovation and functional luxury in their first-ever collaboration on a special edition violin case. To mark the partnership, Rimowa celebrates with revered French musician Renaud Capuçon.

An exquisite eye for detail, expert craftsmanship and industrial know-how for things built to last: this is what functional luxury is all about. Since its inception in 1898, Rimowa has constantly pushed itself to build products that strike that perfect balance. Over the years, the German maison has engaged in collaborations with many other brands, in both fashion and beyond — including Fendi, Dior and Porsche last year. Now, Rimowa dives into the world of music with GEWA, yet another historic German brand known for its mechanical-acoustical musical instruments, to create the ultimate case for violins.

This isn’t the first time Rimowa has shown a special affinity with music. In its audio-visual campaign last year “Ingenieurskunst” (“The Art of Engineering”), the brand’s video was backed by Daft Punk’s “Around the World” — a match made in heaven. The music is tied to a specific moment of the Classic Cabin’s construction, reflecting Rimowa’s ethos of effortless, luxurious travel. Now marking its first collaboration with GEWA, this special-edition Violin Case Silver also mirrors the brand’s Classic line design language.

You can spot Rimowa’s painstaking care and attention to detail in the violin case — with its durable exterior made from the brand’s signature grooved aluminium. The hand-finished microfiber interior integrates GEWA’s neck pad system, which is thoroughly helpful when adjusting to the violin’s length. It’s suitable for a variety of lengths, but the Violin Case Silver is ideal for any 4/4 or 3/4 violins. Your violin even gets the special ‘spa’ treatment — the case comes complete with a functional hygrometer and humidifier, as well as an interior storage compartment for accessories. A protective blanket cushions the instrument, and there are even two TSA-approved locks for added security.

The special-edition Violin Case Silver is no doubt the perfect gift for professional musicians or music enthusiasts. And what better way to celebrate the Rimowa x GEWA collaboration than by teaming up with a revered musician: French soloist, recitalist, chamber musician and friend of the brand, Renaud Capuçon. The new Rimowa x GEWA Violin Case Silver seemed the clear choice to carry and protect his instrument, the ‘Panette Stern’ built by Guarneri ‘del Gesù, a prolific violin that dates back to 1737.

Accompanying Capuçon, side by side, to New York City for a major performance was this very prized violin transported inside the Rimowa x GEWA Violin Case Silver. As a virtuoso on the move, a reliable case is essential to protect the precious instrument — making the Violin Case Silver not only the ultimate travel companion, but also the perfect addition to Capuçon’s musical dream team.

The special-edition Rimowa x GEWA Violin Case Silver will be available in extremely limited quantities. Starting from 23 March 2023, the Violin Case Silver will be available at RIMOWA stores worldwide and online HERE.