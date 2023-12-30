New Apple products expected in 2024: iPhone SE 4, iPad Air and more

After a rather busy 2023, Apple is going to maintain the momentum in 2024 with a slew of upcoming products that will likely define the consumer tech trends of 2024.
Although the Vision Pro augmented reality headset might be one of the key highlights of the year, rumours suggest Apple has big plans for the rest of its product lineup as well. The most hyped of them all will be the upcoming iPhone 16 series, a product range that will continue to define new trends in the premium smartphone space in 2024. With capacitive touch buttons and next-gen 3nm chips, iPhone fans are likely in for a treat. There’s also something new coming for iPhone fans on a lower budget.
Beyond the iPhone, Apple is also expected to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch by introducing the Apple Watch X, a thoroughly redesigned smartwatch that could set new standards in the personal health wearable industry. The iPad lineup, which was sidelined in 2023, is also going to get huge performance upgrades, advanced OLED display panels and an entirely new model in the midrange segment.
And lastly, you can always count on the Mac lineup to keep pleasing the professionals with breakthroughs in performance and efficiency.
Hence, without waiting any further, let us take a look at some of the upcoming Apple products launching in 2024.
New Apple products expected to launch in 2024
Expected launch: March 2024
The new M3 chip has already made a strong impression on the latest crop of MacBook Pro models and Apple is expected to update the iPad Pro models with the same chip in 2024. Both the 11-inch and 12.9 iPad Pro models are expected to get the new 3nm M3 chipset that will offer a higher performance ceiling for enthusiasts and creators.
Other than the new chipset, the new iPad Pro is also rumoured to finally get an upgraded display panel. Ditching the impressive mini LED panel, Apple is now rumoured to give it an OLED panel that will allow for better contrasts and superior viewing experiences. Apple could also upgrade the main camera system as well as some of the accessories.
Expected launch: March 2024
Alongside the new iPad Pro, Apple will also update the iPad Air lineup. The standard 11-inch iPad Air is expected to get the newer M2 chip for improved performance while keeping the rest of the package largely intact.
Apple is also set to release a new 12.9-inch iPad Air with the M2 chip, compatible with iPad Pro accessories. The larger model could feature a 60Hz IPS LCD panel and may cost almost the same as the 11-inch iPad Pro.
Expected launch: March 2024
The Mac Mini could get a performance upgrade in early 2024 with the brand-new 3nm M3 chipset that debuted on the MacBook Pro in late 2023. The base model could feature the vanilla M3 chipset whereas the higher-variant could come with the M3 Pro chipset.
The tech giant is likely to keep the rest of the package unaltered from the current generation model, including its vast arsenal of I/O ports.
Expected launch: March 2024
The M3 lineup of chips could eventually trickle down to the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models in early 2024. The new chipset is expected to bum the raw performance on Apple’s entry-level notebooks without putting a strain on the famed 18-hour battery life. The rest of the package, including the keyboard, trackpad and overall design, could remain unchanged, which isn’t bad considering that the M2 MacBook Air is handsomely equipped for a notebook of its class.
Furthermore, Apple may discontinue the M1 MacBook Air and replace it with the M2 13.3-inch MacBook Air as the entry-level option.
Expected launch: March 2024
The next generation iPhone SE is due for a replacement and the rumours hint at a massive overhaul this year. It is said that the iPhone SE will embrace the modern form factor of the iPhone 14 and gain its 6.1-inch OLED display. The presence of the display notch could also translate to the presence of Face ID on the base iPhone, which is another first for the iPhone SE. Apple could give it the A16 Bionic chip, a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 3,279mAh battery for cutting costs.
Most importantly, it is expected to feature a USB-C charging port, thereby making it a more practical and versatile smartphone than the ageing iPhone 14.
Expected launch: March 2024
After overhauling the base iPad in 2022, Apple is now rumoured to give it a performance upgrade in early 2024. The iPad 11th Gen could be getting a new A15 Bionic 5G chipset from the iPhone 14, thereby gaining a slight boost in raw performance over the outgoing version.
Apple could also upgrade the base model of the iPad with 128GB storage and may offer new colour variants to distinguish it from the older model. The rest of the accessories are likely to remain unchanged.
Expected launch: April 2024
The Apple Vision Pro is expected to finally hit the shelves in early 2024, marking the first step of our transition from smartphones to augmented reality. The Vision Pro is certainly expensive at USD 3,499 for an AR headset but once you look at all its features, there’s quite nothing like it.
Running Apple’s VisionOS platforms, the Vision Pro headset features an advanced array of cameras and sensors to project a virtual interface in your surroundings. From immersive theatre experiences to a virtual workspace, the headset marks the next evolution of mobile computing.
Alongside the Vision Pro, Apple is also rumoured to reveal an affordable variant of the headset, likely to be called the Apple Vision. It could lose some features like EyeSight and some other hardware bits to bring down the costs without impacting the core user experience.
Expected launch: September 2024
The next generation iPhone is expected to bring some notable upgrades over the popular iPhone 15, especially concerning its hardware. After losing the headphone jack, the charger and the SIM card slot, Apple is now rumoured to remove the physical buttons on the device. Instead, the iPhone 16 series will rely on capacitive touch keys for volume and power control. This technology could also allow Apple to introduce a dedicated camera shutter key.
As far as performance is concerned, the iPhone 16 series will likely get the A18 series of 3nm chips as standard. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will get the A18 Bionic whereas the Pro variants could reserve a beefier A18 Pro chip with faster graphical performance. The iPhone 16 Pro is also expected to get a new periscopic zoom camera system with 5x magnifications, the same as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Expected launch: September 2024
The Apple Watch will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2024 and to mark the occasion, the industry is expecting a major overhaul to the Apple Watch lineup. The special anniversary model, expected to be called the Apple Watch X, is likely to bring major changes to the design as well as introduce additional health monitoring features.
The Apple Watch X could have a slimmer body to incorporate a new design. Instead of the pesky strap attachment provision on the current models, the Watch X is expected to offer a new magnetic solution that will make it easy to change bands and free up space for more internal components. A new microLED panel for the display could improve battery life and the overall viewing experience.
The long-rumoured blood pressure monitoring feature is expected to debut on this model and if Apple’s development team is on track, we may also be seeing blood glucose monitoring on this variant.
Expected launch: October 2024
The standard AirPods have been long due for an upgrade and 2024 might be the year when Apple finally phases them out. An entirely new generation of AirPods 4 will replace the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 are in the lineup, streamlining the TWS category as a result. The vanilla AirPods 4 will feature a new AirPods Pro-inspired design with shorter stems, a new charging case with a USB-C port and certain hardware improvements for a better aural experience.
The higher-end variant will add the luxury of Active Noise Cancellation, which will be a first for a non-Pro pair of AirPods. Another point of distinction could be the inclusion of MagSafe charging and Find My Speakers on the charging case.
