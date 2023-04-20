Guide by Malaysian creatives to capture Raya moments with iPhone 14

Learn to make full use of your iPhone 14 camera with tips from professionals on how to take aesthetically pleasing shots for Raya.

Raya is just around the corner! The festive season is a great time to capture all the good food, cool outfits and touching reunions to share the joyous moments with loved ones on social media. To help up the ante on your picture perfect shots, a plethora of Malaysian creatives have gathered to give you pointers on the best ways to memorialise your Raya celebrations.

7 tips for stunning photos and videos this Raya

For videos:

Keep things short

(tip by Youtuber Jason Goh)

Make sure to show only a few seconds for each scene. Online users have short attention spans so your videos are brief for them to pay full attention throughout the video. This can also ensure that you will show only the best moments, picking specific angles that will continuously surprise audiences with fresh perspectives.

Make sure there’s action

(tip by Youtuber Jason Goh)

Always make sure you start a video with a subject that’s already moving. This ensures that the vibe of the video looks more candid and natural.

For photos:

See the big picture with the Ultra Wide lens

(tip by Youtuber Jason Goh and singer Cik Manggis)

Use the lens when in small spaces or when you want to show the audiences your surroundings. Show the full Raya scene with the Ultra Wide Lens so that your audiences wouldn’t miss out on anything. Add this function with Portrait mode for big family photos that are a must for the festivities.

Set yourself straight with the Grid

(tip by photographer Zarnizar)

Always turn on the Grid as a guide when placing your subject in the photo. These lines are extremely helpful for photography beginners who are still learning about angles for photos. Remember, the Grid only serves as a guide. Of course, you can get creative and experiment with different styles until you find your own. The lines can also be used to keep balance especially when shooting from top angles.

One shot, 100 poses with Live Photo

(Tip by singer Cik Manggis)

Have the urge to blink when taking photos? With the Live Photo function, you don’t have to worry. Photos taken with this function are like moving photos — allowing you to not only capture the moment’s movement, but also edit your photos if it was not taken at the right moment. Simply just toggle and change the key photo to the exact moment that you want to capture; a real life-saving function.

For food photography:

Create dramatic effects with Slo-mo and Burst mode

(tip by photographer Ahady Rezan, Hux)

Capture all the mouth-watering Raya treats in the best way possible. Play around with Slo-mo and Burst mode to “dramatise” your food and the food-making process. These funky effects make everything more fun.

For both photographers and videographers:

Make sure your subjects are comfortable

(tip by photojournalist, Annice Lyn)

Try to talk and connect with your talents before a photoshoot. Make sure your talents are loosened up so that they can show their most natural selves and feel more comfortable to explore more poses to spice up a photo. “The process of creation is beyond that and how you interact with your subject matters,” said photojournalist, Annice Lyn.

Want to know more about the iPhone 14? Click HERE.

(Hero image credit: Zarnizar)

(Featured image: Cik Manggis)