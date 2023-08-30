iPhone 15 to launch on September 12th, Apple confirms

The world’s most recognisable smartphone of the modern age is set to witness another update, with Apple confirming that the highly anticipated iPhone 15 will officially make its global debut on September 12th at 10AM Pacific Time via a dedicated event.

For us Malaysians, this means September 13th, 1AM. This follows weeks of industry speculation concerning the exact date of the device’s launch, with pundits speculating a time frame occupying the first half of September. Of course, this comes as no surprise given the track record of previous iPhone launches that came before it that have historically occurred within the early part of September on an annual basis.

Apple to launch iPhone 15 on September 12th

According to the official press announcement by the Cupertino-based computer giant, the event will be live-streamed to their official website as well as through their dedicated Apple TV platform.

As for the iPhone 15 range, it’s probably a good idea to temper one’s expectations for any major overhauling design, as the new phones are expected to be more iterative than truly groundbreaking. But that doesn’t mean that the phones won’t come with a few much-coveted upgrades to justify an upgrade either.

For one, speculation has indicated that this new generation of iPhones will be the first to forgo Apple’s longstanding proprietary Thunderbolt port, introduced 11 years ago on the iPhone 5. Instead, the industry-standard USB C port is expected to take its place after an EU ruling that mandated its use on all new mobile devices.

Aside from a change in I/O, the new iPhones are likely to sport brand-new titanium frames in place of stainless steel for improved durability. This is in addition to the rumoured replacement of the beloved mute switch, which has been an iPhone staple since the original back in 2009, with a programmable ‘Action Button’.

Furthermore, the ‘Dynamic Island’ is said to be a universal feature to be offered across the iPhone 15 range. Previously, it was only found on the premium Pro models in last year’s iPhone 14 lineup.

Expect other iterative upgrades to be announced in Apple’s mobile tech range too, from the AirPods to Apple Watches.

Feature and hero image credit: Apple/apple.com, Daniel Romero/Unsplash