This site lets you check where you fall on the Naughty or Nice List for Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, you might want to make sure where you fall on the Naughty or Nice List.

Santa’s made a list and he’s probably already checked it twice, but have you? The legendary Naughty or Nice List was once thought to be for Big Man in the Red Coat’s eyes only. But the North Pole Government’s Department of Christmas Affairs (totally legit, shut up) has actually made the list available for everyone—and in digital form too, probably because Santa has the only copy written on a magical scroll. So where do you fall this year? Time to check the Naughty or Nice List.

[Hero image: krakenimages/Unsplash]

Check it twice: the Naughty or Nice List

It seems that over the years, the North Pole started integrating technology with its magical capabilities. “The Department of Christmas Affairs uses the Global Behaviour Tracking Network and data mining technology to determine who will be in good favour come Christmas,” it says on the website. To check your status, all you have to do is search your name. If it isn’t on there, you can submit your name so the elves of the Department of Christmas Affairs can process it.

If you find yourself in the group that will get coal this year and you think that was a mistake, fret not. The Department of Christmas Affairs is allowing you to get your Naughty status reviewed. There’s a form you have to fill out, which includes naming reasons as to why you think you deserve to be in the Nice column, and it will then be sent for deliberation.

As for those who are truly Naughty, there’s still hope. The Department of Christmas Affairs also has a rehabilitation program where Naughties can be helped one-on-one by the aptly named Nice Coaches. Clearly, Santa runs a smooth ship up there in the North Pole.

Aside from the Naughty or Nice List, the “official” website includes guides on reindeer care, an official gift request form for Santa, a complaints form in case the magic protecting it somehow diminished on its way to you, and even a careers page. If you ever wanted to be a Naughty Intelligence Analyst or part of Magic Sleigh Traffic Control, you can apply now.

You can check the Naughty or Nice List here, and you can visit the North Pole Department of Christmas Affairs website here.