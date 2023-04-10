Review: Nothing Ear (2) is stylish, snug and sensible — you’ll practically want for ‘nothing’

Following the overnight success of the Ear (1) released in 2021, London-based tech brand Nothing has upped the ante this year with the Ear (2) buds. Curious about the full breakdown? Here’s what we think of them after two weeks.

When Nothing launched Ear (1) back in 2021, it sold over 600,000 units — quite the impressive feat for the brand’s first product, which evidently kick-started its hype train. Then its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), became one of the most anticipated tech launches in recent times and was even listed in TIME Magazine’s best inventions of 2022.

In short, despite its name, Nothing certainly knows what it’s doing at least. Fast forward to March 2023, Ear (2) was announced with the catchline ‘mighty in sound, mighty in nature’ — essentially, a major upgrade from the Ear (1). So when I recently got the chance to take the Ear (2) for a test run, I was excited. Now after having had them for two weeks, I’m more than glad to share what I think of the buds.

First (physical) impressions

Here’s a small confession: I’ve never been one for wireless earphones. Even after all the hype that came with AirPods and Galaxy Buds, I continued to stay loyal to my wired earbuds. Call me a ‘classic’ gal or a tech grandma — I was never swayed by the promise of convenience that came with wireless earphones. I also couldn’t buy into the monochrome style that came with most wireless earphones at first. So when I was sent the Ear (2) buds, the first thing that caught my eye was its very interesting design.

Similar to the Ear (1) — and of the Nothing Phone (1) — the Ear (2) buds are see-through. You can get a good glimpse of the mechanical innards on the ‘stems’, and the black is contrasted with the white of the earbuds themselves. Housed in a snazzy square open-shut case which is also see-through, the overall look is undoubtedly cool. The case fits snugly in the palm of the hand, and the best part? It doubles as a fidget spinner. As someone who likes to keep the hands busy in the aimless hours, it’s a neat little feature.

As the case is to the palm, the Ear (2) buds are a super snug fit for the ears. Plus, they are IP54 rated — with the case being IP55 — which means the product is still good as gold in light rain or during exercise.

Setting up the buds

It’s really all about the app these days, isn’t it? Just a click to download from the App Store or Google Play Store, the Nothing X app functions as a one-stop centre for everything Ear (2). Of course, you can still connect the buds manually via Bluetooth — but with the Nothing X app, personalisation is the name of the game. Switch between noise cancellation modes, or turn on the personalised ANC (active noise cancellation) for an entirely new experience. With the Nothing X app, you can also create a Personal Sound Profile to let Ear (2) personalise playback in real-time. You can also track the battery percentage (of the buds and the case) so you know just how long you have before they need to be recharged.

The Personal Sound Profile is also what gets me about the Ear (2) — pun intended. All I needed to do was take the in-app Ear Tip Fit Test, and after a certified hearing test, the buds basically created my very own Hearing ID. What this means is that the Ear (2) analysed my ears’ sensitivity to different frequencies, and then adjusted the equaliser settings accordingly so that every song, video or game audio would be completely personalised. This was overwhelming to experience at first — and a little scary in the same way that AI advancement can be scary — but it has since worked to my advantage. There is something utterly comforting about the way the Ear (2) just knows you, right down to your core (literally).

The experience

The Nothing Ear (2) promises an authentic music experience — and I certainly have nothing to debate about that. Hi-Res Audio Certified, the Ear (2) delivers such clear, bright, authentic sound that might as well transport you straight to the recording studio. Once you’ve got your Hearing ID and the equaliser settings toggled on the Nothing X app, you can easily adjust if you’d prefer more bass, treble, or an altogether balanced sound. To really play with the bass, I immersed myself in a lot of Muse, Pink Floyd and Queen — much to my very pleasant surprise.

My only slight qualm is with the personalised ANC, but then again I find any form of noise cancelling a bit unsettling. On that note, it works like a charm. As soon as I put on the Ear (2), walking down the streets of Lot 10 became unnervingly quiet — just me, my music and silence. I’d say in this case that it works a little too well. Because of this, my preferred setting is the Transparency mode, which actually lets me tune back into the world around me without having to switch off the music or take the buds out.

The Ear (2) battery lifespan took me some getting used to as well, at least in the beginning. Going from not having to charge my wired earphones at all to hearing a little ‘ping’ that tells me it’s time to charge was quite the transition. It’s part and parcel of wireless earbuds, I suppose, and for what it’s worth, the Ear (2) has a far longer battery life than its predecessor. With the ANC turned off, the buds can stand up to 36 hours of music playback after a full charge of the charging case. The case itself can fast charge for 10 minutes to get up to 8 hours of usage.

I’d also like to point out that the Ear (2) has a unique press control, where you can give the buds a little pinch to skip tracks, adjust the volume, or pause and play. While I don’t utilise this feature as often as I probably should, it’s a neat feature that does come in handy when I remember I can. Convenience over anything, of course!

So, the final verdict?

Truth be told, I’m all for it. While I may still have a special place in my heart for my old wired earphones, the Ear (2) is a great start if you’re thinking of making the switch. Few earphones understand you the way the Ear (2) does, and the Nothing X app acts like a handy-dandy guide to personalising your buds. Plus, they just look really cool, funky and out of the ordinary.

The battery life isn’t something that I’m super impressed with — but perhaps that’s also something I will get used to. It’s a good thing I have the ANC turned off most of the time, but if ever I do think about turning it on, it drains the battery very quickly, and you might get about four hours of usage at most. Either way, it’s a very good pair of buds for a train commute (which is exactly what I look forward to with these) or to entertain you on a drive back home, being stuck in a dreadful traffic jam.

As someone who virtually can’t do anything without music — and I really mean anything — it’s great to be able to experiment with the Personal Sound Profile. I think that’s one of the biggest plus points of the Nothing Ear (2), and it’s always such a thrill when certain sounds jump out at me, especially when it’s a favourite song of mine and I never noticed them before.

At RM599, the Nothing Ear (2) is an impressive pair of buds that delivers on its promise, albeit it could definitely be fine-tuned even more to perfection. I’m satisfied with what they are right now — consider me excited for what’s to come!

The Nothing Ear (2) is available for purchase on Crossover’s official website, and also across all stores of Nothing’s partners in Malaysia both online and offline, including flagship e-commerce stores on Lazada and Shopee. To learn more about the Nothing Ear (2), head to its official website HERE.