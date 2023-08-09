Review: Step aside, bulky pro-grade cameras; the sleek and slim OPPO Reno10 Pro+ is here

Armed with powerful imaging tech, the latest in OPPO’s Reno line promises a pro-level camera experience packed in a light, slim smartphone — thanks to its groundbreaking Telephoto Portrait Camera. Here’s what we think of the new OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G after two weeks!

By now, there’s just no denying that OPPO has no equal when it comes to its exceptional camera phones. Earlier this year, the Find X6 Pro was recognised as the ‘best camera phone in the world’ by DXOMARK, the benchmark for smartphones and camera lenses. The brand’s flagship phones pass the optics test with flying colours every single time, and the latest OPPO Reno10 series is simply the rule, not the exception.

Personally, as a smartphone user I have never been one to have an album-full of photos on my phone — chalk it up to ‘quality over quantity’. I prefer taking one meaningful photo rather than spam-snapping; in other words, I tend to fuss over a single snapshot. Portrait photography is something I’ve only recently delved into, especially when it comes to making one subject the focus centre — and to learn that the Reno10 Pro+ is the first of its kind to come with a Telephoto Portrait Camera, I was excited to take the smartphone out for a spin. Now after having used the phone for two weeks, I’m happy to share what I think of OPPO’s latest in its Reno series.

First impressions?

I was lucky enough to get the chance to see the smartphone up close at its official launch last month, but unboxing the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ is quite the treat. I received the phone in Glossy Purple, and I have to say that the colour finish is just stunning. I’ve noticed that this particular shade of purple is one that’s been popping up in many of the latest smartphone releases, but the back panel of the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ was so meticulously crafted with silken transparent glass and feels fine and delicate.

The build of the camera is also quite eye-catching — a two-tone design within an oval that’s been created with a glass and aluminium splicing technique, making for a smooth and symmetrical look. I did anticipate how slim and light the phone would feel in my hand, but nothing quite prepared me for the display of the OPPO Reno10 Pro+. As the phone lit up and the home screen came into view, I marvelled at how far the screen could go. It takes a dip on either side of the phone, creating a seamless, ‘borderless’ experience.

Setting it up, and two weeks later…

Suffice to say, I wasted no time in trying out the camera — and had a lot of fun playing around with it. While I’m not the biggest fan of the ‘Beauty’ function that ‘corrects’ the glaring facial flaws in photos (I kept the function off, and had the camera on the ‘Natural’ setting most of the time) the camera more than did a perfect job at capturing exactly what I wanted it to capture. With an impressive 50MP ultra-clear main camera that comes with a new IMX890 sensor, taking photos both in the sunlight and at night proved a breeze. I was especially in awe with how the photo ‘adjusts’ itself after snapping a picture, recalibrating so that the quality comes out absolutely stunningly.

Of course, the phone’s crowning glory is its innovative Telephoto Portrait Camera — and with three times the optical zoom. It’s ultra-easy to navigate and focuses just where I need it to, centring on the subject even if I’m moving slightly or if my hands are shaky; or if the lighting just isn’t giving at that moment. I’d expect nothing less from a Pro-Level Telephoto Portrait Camera after all — especially not when it’s the highest spec periscope telephoto camera available on any smartphone, ever!

My other favourite handy feature of the Reno10 Pro+ is the ProXDR — an exposure strategy that OPPO developed to redefine the HDR fusion and tone mapping processes. In other words, whatever you snap goes through the HDR processing, so whatever you see through the screen gets a huge dynamic lift. It is shown exactly and as naturally as when you first took the photo. What is it they say — that oftentimes, photos don’t do the real thing justice? No need to worry about that here!

Performance-wise, there’s no surprise that OPPO continues to up the ante. With an upgraded Ultra-Conductive Cooling System, the Reno10 Pro+ has the best cooling performance of any Reno Series smartphone. So, if you spend a little too much time on games (as I do on the new MONOPOLY GO! game; close to three hours is my record!) or if you need to take long-form videos, then you won’t need to fret about keeping it running smoothly and steadily.

On top of that, the charging time also completely blew me away. The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ is equipped with the super-charged 100W SUPERVOOC™ — it can go from 1% to 50% in literally 9 minutes and 30 seconds; and up to full battery in just 27 minutes. Super handy if you’re in a rush and have to leave in less than half an hour!

Final verdict?

I’m obsessed, plain and simple. I find myself reaching for the phone just to take some of the most random set of photos at any given time, without having to worry about the overhead lighting or the background. The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ can make anything look really, really good — so, it gives an unwavering confidence whenever I’m about to take a photo. I’ve never quite considered making the complete shift to an Android phone but honestly speaking, for the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ I would.

Retailing at RM3,499 for the Reno10 Pro+ and RM2,199 for the Reno10 Pro, it’s definitely not too steep compared to other smartphone brands — and with all that’s packed into it, I’d say it’s certainly worth the investment.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G is now available for purchase. Learn more about the smartphone HERE.