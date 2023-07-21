Review: The HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ Wireless Earbuds are great for both work and play

Finding that perfect work-life balance in and out of office can be quite the challenge. Enter the HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ Wireless Earbuds — made specially for the hybrid worker. Here’s what we think of the buds after two weeks.

Prior to the era of lockdowns and work-from-home situations, I hadn’t given much thought to earbuds beyond blasting my music and watching YouTube videos for the length of a typical train ride. But once the foggy air cleared and hybrid working became a thing, earbuds had to become all the more dependable, and fast. Here’s where the HP Poly Voyager Free 60 Series shine: equipped with enhanced communications; seamless device switching; with a very admirable form-follows-function build to it.

The HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ UC Wireless Earbuds — deemed the highest-end model of the Voyager Free 60 Series — was specifically designed to cater to the hybrid lifestyle, perfect for in-office and remote use. As someone who works from home twice a week, travels out into the city for work events frequently and joins in for online meetings on Microsoft Teams often, suffice it to say that I was quite excited to receive the HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ for a test run. And now after having had them for two weeks, I’m more than glad to share what I think of the buds.

First impressions?

I received the HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ Wireless Earbuds in Carbon Black — and right off the bat, I was impressed with how sleek the buds look. I love a good all-black device. Despite being on the slimmer, smaller and lightweight side, they feel very well-made without being clunky at all. But before we dive into the earbuds, let’s talk about the charge case — because lo and behold, it’s a touchscreen! At first I thought, “Why?” which was quickly replaced with, “But why not?”

There is something both new-fashioned yet nostalgic about a touchscreen case. It takes me back to the days of portable digital music players, which we could navigate through the tiny window of a screen. Whether you’re adjusting your music volume or muting and unmuting a call, you can do it all directly on the touchscreen. (I admittedly spent a lot of time fiddling with the charge case in the beginning, before even trying on the earbuds, just to marvel at all the options.)

Although the screen takes up an entire side of the charge case, it is no larger than your average wireless earbuds case. I could easily slip it into my smaller bags or (sans jeans) my back pocket as I’m rushing out of the house. The earbuds themselves are also slim enough that they fit effortlessly underneath my hijab — though I had to switch the preset ear tips for a smaller size. (The HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ packaging comes with three different size ear tips: S, M and L.)

Setting it up

Though I was once a staunch wired earphones believer, I’ve come to appreciate the convenience of wireless earbuds. As well as the perks and quirks that come with them — which include, of course, setting them up with an accompanying app. Getting started with the HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ is no different when it comes to this.

The first order of business is downloading the Poly Lens app on the phone (and/or desktop, for your preference). The app lets you customise the earbuds’ settings, check on their remaining ‘talk time’, and also ensure that the device has the most up-to-date firmware. As you swipe through the touchscreen charge case, you can find the QR code that’ll instantly take you to the Poly Lens app. Once you’ve got the app up and running, you’re essentially good to go!

Keep in mind that the HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ also comes with a BT700 USB Bluetooth® adapter, which gives the earbuds a more enhanced functionality. Pairing the buds with your device (be it smartphone or laptop!) takes no more than four seconds, and it’s all smooth-sailing from then on.

The experience

In the two weeks I spent using the HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ Wireless Earbuds, I was most impressed with their multifunctionality. What I would often find far too complex in a simple pair of earphones, I found pretty useful in these. During work meetings as I am running between events, I could easily navigate the volume and mute or unmute a call via swipe sensor — simply running my finger along the metallic windscreen. (I discovered this by accident, when I realised I accidentally muted a call halfway through it! But just as quickly, I adjusted myself to this unique function.) There is also a button on the side of each earbud, for picking up calls as well as playing or pausing music.

The Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) mode is something I’m not particularly new to, yet I still find myself in awe of. Equipped with hybrid adaptive ANC, the HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ is an ideal when it comes to this function. The adaptive mode automatically adjusts itself no matter where I am — be it the bustling streets of KL or the park near my home, cancelling just the right amount of noise. It also comes with a standard mode, optimised for office use and gives a more ‘natural’ audio experience — perfect for those long discussion calls!

Something else that I found pleasantly surprising, and really grew on me, is the multi-point connectivity of the HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ Wireless Earbuds. What this essentially means is that it can connect (and stay connected) to two devices at the same time. This is great for switching from my laptop to my phone when I’m on-call — as I tend to do when I have to run from one place to another, mid-meeting! This feature did take me some getting used to, though, especially when it came to playing music — as I wasn’t sure which device the sound would be coming from.

The final verdict?

Overall, it’s a great pair of earphones for the modern hybrid worker. A point I hadn’t touched on earlier, which I consider a huge plus point for wireless earbuds, is that the battery lasts for ages. I found myself checking quite often to see if they are any close to dying, only to be pleasantly surprised that I’ve only used up 30% of the battery. It helps, too, that the touchscreen charge case also displays the battery status — so you won’t have to keep pulling up the Poly Lens app. The buds also come with advanced sidetone technology — which helps me keep aware of how loud I’m speaking. I certainly found that feature helpful for calls.

At RM1,900, the HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ earbuds are definitely on the steeper side when it comes to wireless earphones. But from my experience, these are clearly not regular wireless earphones. If you are someone who engages a lot with unified communications (UC) platforms including voice calling, video conferencing, content sharing and online presentations — aka a hybrid worker — then it would certainly be worth investing in these.

To learn more about the HP Poly Voyager Free 60 Series and the HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ Wireless Earbuds, head to its official website HERE. To register for purchase, click HERE.