Add music to your Instagram post, Reel or Story in just a few easy steps

When words fall short, music bridges all the gaps. Isn’t it? Sharing your favourite music is a love language, and Instagram has made it all the easier for you to emote your feelings via songs. More than two billion active monthly Instagram users share photos, memes and reels every day and adding catchy tunes to your content makes it 10x more attractive to users! Instagram has rolled out multiple updates over the years, allowing people to incorporate music from the platform’s library or even create their original audio. Let’s walk you through the easy steps to add music to your Instagram reel, post or story and elevate your content.

Apart from setting the mood and aesthetic of your content, adding music to your posts boosts its engagement and visibility. Brands and influencers, take note! Did you know that Instagram has dedicated sections that highlight posts that include trending music, with such content sitting atop the search results and Explore feed?

After all, we all want to align our content with what’s viral or else, nobody will share or relate to it. Without much ado, let’s take you through a step-by-step guide to using Instagram music.

How to add music to your Instagram reel

Adding audio is one of the many editing tools to make your Instagram reel stand out. Reels have become the most popular feature of the app, helping you gauge the maximum engagement. So why not leverage the power of trending music and make your reels more catchy? Here’s how to do it:

On your Instagram profile, go to the ‘+’ option in the top right corner. Choose ‘reel’ from the list of options.

Add the desired video from your camera roll. Once you’ve selected the content, you’ll see an audio icon displayed on the left side of the screen.

Choose the song you want to add to the reel.

If you don’t want to use a song from Instagram’s library, don’t worry. Simply click on the next option on the top right corner and you’ll be directed to the next page displaying various other editing choices.

From here, tap the audio icon. You will now have the choice to add a voiceover, choose from Instagram’s library or import an original audio from your device.

Once you choose the track, you’ll have to decide the particular part of the song you want to include. A slider will appear at the bottom, allowing you to adjust the audio. Note that the ‘pink dots’ on the slider indicate the sections that are most popular in reels.

Once you’ve selected the portions, click on ‘Done’. The music is now successfully added!

You can further adjust the audio levels by clicking on ‘control’

After successfully adding the music, move on to other elements like the cover photo, the caption, and hashtags. You’re now ready to share your reel.

How to add music to your Instagram story?

Instagram introduced the music feature for stories in 2018, and everyone has been hooked since. Adding a soundtrack that fits any moment and helps you express how you feel is honestly all you need to get your friends and followers hooked! Checkout the following steps to add music to your Instagram stories:

Go to your Instagram profile and tap on the ‘+’ icon. Select ‘story’ from the given options.

Choose the image or video you want to upload to your stories. You’ll then be shown a host of options to edit your story, including the audio icon.

You’ll get a list of tracks curated specially for you. Additionally, there’s another ‘browse’ section where you can select music based on genres and themes.

After selecting the track, you can adjust the section you want to add using the slider. You also get to choose whether you want the displayed on the screen or not as well as select the lyric font.

Once you’ve made the adjustments, tap ‘done’.

How to add music to your Instagram post?

A static post is as dull as it gets when compared to reels or stories, so why not spruce it up with a good melody? That’s exactly why Instagram decided to bring into play a music option for your in-feed photos as well. The following steps will guide you on how to add music to your Instagram posts:

On your profile, tap the ‘+’ option at the top, then scroll to ‘post’ at the bottom .

Add a photo/ video like you usually do and click on ‘next’.

You’ll see a music icon on the top. Tap on it and choose the desired audio of your choice. Further, select the section of the song you wish to include using the slider.

Tap on done and you’re good to go!

It’s time to amp up your Instagram profile with your favourite tracks!

(Hero image credit: geralt/ Pixabay)

(Feature image credit: Alexander Shatov/ Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can you add music to your Instagram post?

Yes, Instagram allows users to add audio to their Instagram posts.

Can you add your own music to an Instagram reel?

Yes, you can import your original audio or even a voiceover to your Instagram reel.