Pixel Fold 2023 announced at Google I/O event: Specifications, features, price 

Foldable phones are all the rage these days and the latest kid on the block is 2023’s Google Pixel Fold, which was just unveiled at its 2023 I/O event. While Google is late to the party by a few years and it’s going to be an uphill task to penetrate a market where Samsung dominates the game, there’s a lot to look forward to. The Pixel Fold is going to be one of Google’s flagship devices, not unlike its conventional siblings i.e. the Pixel 7 series.

From its processor to the famed Pixel camera setup, Google has given the Pixel Fold all the bells and whistles you expect from a phone wearing the ‘G’ logo. For all that Pixel goodness, Google is going to charge a hefty price; a price that is on par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. On the subject of unpleased buyers, the Pixel Fold has thicker bezels around its main folding display as well as a noticeable crease.

So, if you are excited to see what Google announced for fans of foldable smartphones at its 2023 I/O event, here’s everything you need to know about the Google Pixel Fold, including its pros AND its cons.

Peek-a-boo: The Google Pixel Fold 2023

In an interesting move, Google decided to one-up the leakers by releasing a teaser video showing the Pixel Fold in all of its glory. 2023’s Google Pixel Fold looks almost like any other foldable smartphone you can buy today, albeit with its own ‘Pixel styling’.

When closed, the Google Pixel Fold largely resembles the Oppo Find N2, with its short and wide display. When opened, there is a massive 7.6-inch display surrounded by some of the thickest bezels we have seen on any foldable phone lately. In fact, the Google Pixel Fold appears to have thicker bezels than 2019’s Samsung Galaxy Fold, which was a first-generation product. However, there’s no need to freak out (yet!) as those thick bezels suggest that Google cares about ergonomics and ease of use.

A thick bezel around a larger display makes it easier to hold the phone, allowing for more resting space for your fingers. It also helps to hide the sensors and the selfie camera (the latter should perform much better than Samsung’s under-display hidden camera sensor).

#PixelFold—the only foldable engineered by Google. ✨ Enjoy its durable, thin & ultra premium design

🤹 Unfold for multitasking & entertainment on its immersive display

🙌 Prop it up for hands-free photos & videos#GoogleIO *See video & preorder today: https://t.co/6R1kbrPwN4 pic.twitter.com/3LLglSFYS7 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 10, 2023

Look around and you’ll see a well-built gadget, complete with the ‘camera visor’ that is now synonymous with the Pixel smartphones. Similar to the Pixel 7 Pro, there also seems to be a versatile triple camera setup, although leaks suggest it won’t be as capable (then again, it doesn’t need to be). The foldable phone is running a customised version of Android 13 baked with all of Google’s flair, something we have already seen on the Pixel 7 series.

2023’s Google Pixel Fold: Its Specifications and features

Prices for the Google Pixel Fold start at USD 1,799 (approx. RM8,028) for the 256 GB variant. Those looking to get the 512 GB variant will need to shell out USD 1,919. The Pixel Fold will also be available in cool colours like Obsidian and Porcelain. As part of the early bird deals, Google is offering the Pixel Watch as a complimentary accessory to customers. Interested buyers can pre-order the device, with Google expected to start shipping next month.

Display

The Google Pixel Fold features a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with an aspect ratio of 17.4:9. The inner display measures 7.6-inches when opened and has a resolution of 2208×1840 with an aspect ratio of 6:5. Both these displays have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Chipset

Similar to the Pixel 7 Pro, Google is using the Tensor G2 chipset in 2023’s Google Pixel Fold along with the Titan M2 security chip. The phone is also expected to come with UFS 3.1 storage, in 256GB and 512GB configurations. Its RAM will be fixed at 12GB.

Software

The Google Pixel Fold is launching with Android 13 that’s optimised for larger displays. Google is promising up to five years of Pixel updates.

Cameras

The Pixel Fold features a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel main sensor and a f/1.7 aperture. This is accompanied by a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera which offers 5x optical zoom, and another 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 121-degree FOV. The selfie camera on the cover display has a 9.5-megapixel image sensor with fixed focus, whereas the selfie camera positioned on the main display will have an 8-megapixel image sensor with a fixed focus lens.

Battery

The Pixel Fold has a massive 4,821mAh battery, which is much larger than the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Google says that users will be able to extract up to 24 hours of video playback time and up to 72 hours of standby time. There’s support for 30W wired charging as well as Qi-standard wireless charging.

This article first appeared on Augustman India

(Hero and Featured Image Courtesy Google)