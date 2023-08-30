Tesla is building a diner and drive-in theatre in LA. Seriously.

While Elon Musk continues to burn the Platform Formerly Known as Twitter to the ground, Tesla is going to build a diner and drive-in theatre.

As Elon continues to “improve” X and make efforts to convince the internet that it’s Mark Zuckerberg’s fault they’re not going to do a cagefight, he’s one step further to fulfilling a dream he has for his other company, Tesla. Thankfully, it’s actually something quite cool. Hearkening back to the heydays of the 50’s, Tesla has gotten permission to build their very own diner and drive-in movie theatre in Los Angeles.

[Hero image: Tesla]

A Tesla diner and drive-in theatre is coming soon

Musk originally teased a “major new supercharger station” in Santa Monica back in 2021 and added that he hoped to also have a diner and “100 best movie clips playing too”. That seems to be a step closer to reality now after Teslarati reported that the permit to build has been approved by the LA Department of Building and Safety.

The diner/theatre/supercharger station is reported to be on 7001 W. Santa Monica Boulevard. The concept art released by Tesla shows a building that has a very nostalgic aesthetic of classic American diners but with the presence of Tesla superchargers in the parking lot. Though not shown in the concept art, drivers charging their cars would possibly be able to watch movie clips while also maybe enjoy burgers and a milkshake. Yes, movie clips. If Musk’s tweet is to be believed, only clips will be shown. Then again, that’s probably because Tesla chargers don’t take too long to charge.

Tesla has been making a lot of ground worldwide including locally here in Thailand. They recently opened their very first Tesla Center here in Bangkok. This is after Tesla’s official launch just last year in December.