Tesla is officially launching in Malaysia on 20 July with two rumoured models

Malaysia is set to welcome the world’s most popular electric car manufacturer this month. Tesla has confirmed opening its stores in Malaysia starting July 20, kickstarting its arrival in the Southeast Asian country. Rumours suggest that Tesla could be launching two of its highest-selling vehicles in Malaysia – the Tesla Model Y crossover and the Tesla Model 3 compact sedan. Sadly, the rest of the details, including the expected pricing, is still under wraps.

Ahead of the launch date, Tesla took to Instagram to announce its arrival in the market. The teaser image hints at Tesla opting for the Model Y crossover as the flagship offering for the country. Reports have also hinted at Tesla Malaysia bringing the Model 3 sedan, which could end up being the more affordable Tesla vehicle to opt for.

If you happen to be one of those waiting to own a Tesla and drive it around Malaysia, here is all you need to know about July 20’s launch.

Tesla’s launch in Malaysia: What do we know so far?

Tesla’s Malaysian arm recently opened its Instagram account with an official post, stating the launch date of Tesla in Malaysia.

According to the Instagram post, Tesla’s journey in Malaysia will begin on July 20, 2023, which could be the day Elon Musk’s company starts accepting bookings for its first cars in the country.

Will there be ‘Made in Malaysia’ Tesla cars?

Based on a report from Teslarati, it is said that Tesla’s Malaysian stock will be manufactured by the Tesla Gigafactory in China. It is highly likely that Tesla will bring its Chinese variants to Malaysia without altering the setup. The Model 3 in China starts at RMB 231,900 for the base variant with an RWD setup, which roughly translates to MYR 150,000. The Dual-Motor AWD configuration of the Model 3 hurts the wallet by RMB 331,900 (MYR 213,778).

On the other hand, the Model Y with RWD costs RMB 263,900 (MYR 170,017) whereas the Long Range AWD variant costs RMB 313,900 (MYR 202,184). The Performance variant of Model Y comes in at RMB 363,900 (MYR 234,442).

What about the Tesla Cybertruck and Model X?

It seems that Tesla wants to begin its innings in Malaysia with its economic offerings. The Model 3 and Model Y are compact cars that should help make Tesla vehicles more accessible. The Model S sedan and the Model X crossovers command a premium over the Model 3 and hence, could be out of reach for the masses in a relatively price-sensitive market like Malaysia.

As for the Tesla Cybertruck, nobody knows when Elon Musk’s rough-n-tough electric pickup truck will debut. The Cybertruck is currently under development and is expected to break cover in the USA later this year. Hence, a global launch of the Cybertruck is likely to happen in the distant future.

This article first appeared on Augustman Malaysia

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Tesla)