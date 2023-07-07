The new OPPO Reno10 Series just dropped — here’s all you need to know

Since the launch of Reno7 aka the pioneer ‘Portrait Expert’, the Reno series has been one of OPPO’s best-performing, made for the content creator. Now with even more excellent camera specs, OPPO has truly upped the ante with the latest addition to the series: the Reno10 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G and Reno10 Pro+ 5G.

Just earlier today, OPPO launched its latest Reno10 series— the latest in the brand’s Reno line, which comes with the Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System and Telephoto Portrait Camera with a large sensor. In other words, with the Reno10 series, you can take DSLR-quality photos with just a tap on the phone! Featuring the all-new Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G and Reno10 5G, the ultimate draw of the series’ newest additions is the periscope camera.

Tucked in what is regarded as the slimmest smartphone camera (measuring 8.28mm in thickness and weighing only 194g), the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is both stylish and lightweight, and the first of its kind on the market with a periscope telephoto camera. Want to go for an even slimmer grip? The Reno10 Pro 5G and Reno10 5G both weigh 185g and are 7.89mm and 7.99mm in thickness respectively — so you know that either way you get high performance in a slim and light design, unmatched.

The ‘Build’: A boundless visual experience



All three Reno10 series smartphones are housed in a finely-crafted 3D curved body, perfect for an easy and comfortable grip. Finished with a 120Hz 3D Curved Screen with ultra-narrow bezels, the result is a stunning and immersive visual experience. All models of the Reno10 series come in a gorgeous Silvery Gray with a fine blanket of shimmery dust; the Reno10 Pro+ 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G are also available in the iconic Glossy Purple; while the Reno10 5G comes in Ice Blue.

Unlike its predecessors, the Reno10 brings with it a new design around the cameras. Divided into two parts through an advanced splicing process, what we get is a premium two-tone design that just gives the smartphone series a high-tech look. Both the Reno10 Pro+ 5G and Reno10 5G feature a Laser-Centric Camera Matrix that incorporates a radial laser beam-like texture around the main camera — a symbol of the powerful capabilities that lie beneath the lens.

The ‘Function’: A breakthrough in professional portrait imaging

Of course, the most anticipated feature of the Reno10 series is the camera system. Continuing its legacy as the ‘Portrait Expert’, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G allows its users to shoot professional quality portraits, all thanks to its Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System. And as part of this system, a 64MP telephoto portrait camera on the Reno10 Pro+ 5G provides a 71mm equivalent focal length for professional DSLR-quality portrait images — so you can become a pro-photographer, too! And together with its large f/2.5 aperture, 25cm minimum focus distance and large ½” camera sensor, the telephoto portrait camera gives you an unparalleled portrait shooting experience, all with just a simple click.

At the moment, the 64MP telephoto portrait camera on the Reno10 Pro+ 5G has the highest megapixels than any smartphone with a telephoto camera currently on the market — so do what you will with that information! Think enhanced image stabilisation, 3-times optical zoom, and OPPO’s special in-sensor zoom technology. What do you get? A second-to-none, stunning and crystal-clear quality of portraits, of course.

The ‘Extra’: An ultra-powerful, long-lasting battery

If you’ve been an OPPO user, you’ll know that the tech brand has always been ahead of its time when it comes to fast and reliable charging technology. And now on the Reno10 series, OPPO has upped the game, boosting its battery and charging performance even more.

Through OPPO’s 100W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G can charge up to 50% in under 10 minutes, and get up to full battery in just 27 minutes. No more having to wait at least an hour for your phone to fully charge! On top of this, OPPO also included its exclusive Battery Health Engine to keep the battery in tip-top condition for as many as 1,600 charge and discharge cycles — so you won’t have to worry about your battery health declining anytime soon.

Intrigued? We bet you are! The Reno10 series is now available for pre-order, with the official prices as follows: Reno10 Pro+ 5G at RM3,499; Reno10 Pro 5G at RM2,199; and Reno10 5G at RM1,799.

Learn more about the OPPO Reno10 series HERE, and make your pre-orders from now until 14th July 2023 at the following stores: My OPPO Space, OPPO Brand Store, OPPO Authorised Dealers, Chain Store Partners including Lazada and Shopee; as well as the OPPO Official Online Store HERE.