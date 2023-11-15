Here is where you can find the best, banging doughnuts in Bangkok

Sometimes all we need is a good cup of coffee, and a banging box of doughnuts. Here are the Bangkok doughnut shops that are a must-visit on that front.

Doughnuts became a serious business ever since Krispy Kreme landed in Siam Paragon a few years ago, and had people queueing up for hours. Even though we don’t need to wait that long anymore to get a bite out of the sugary-glazed goodness, the fad never really went away. People see doughnuts as potential, adding their own spin with creams, sauces, fruits, toppings — you name it.

Whether you’re in the mood to go maximal on your doughnuts, or just wanted something simple and sweet when wandering around Bangkok, we have you covered. Don’t forget to grab a cup of coffee while you’re at it.

[Hero image credit: Duck Donuts/Facebook; Featured image credit: Glazed Artisanal Donuts]

Some of the best places to get the best doughnuts in Bangkok

Brassica Doughnuts

If a hand-crafted, small-batch doughnuts are your jam, head right over to Brassica. Famed for their fried chicken and doughnut pairing, this place brings together two of the world’s most satisfying dishes together in harmony. Brassica serves up a spectacular fried chicken made with 17 spices (eat your heart out, KFC), and ultra-fluffy, yeasted doughnuts. We strongly recommend getting the doughnuts filled with their palm sugar filling. It’s the sugar rush you don’t want to stop.

Drop By Dough

Whenever you’re in the area, make sure you drop by at Drop by Dough. The delicate, feather-light dough, the not-too-sweet icing, the immaculate custard — it may just ruin other doughnuts for you. For something hassle-free, grab a few of their classic vanilla, made using imported vanilla from Madagascar (the island, not the animated trilogy). For something a bit on the adventurous side, the salted cinnamon sugar provides a nuanced yet balanced combination of salty and sweet. They also do collaborations regularly, so keep an eye out for new, limited flavours.

KINU

When looking for the best fuss-free, no glaze doughnut, KINU should be your next move. The Ari staple doughnut shop is a guru when it comes to the French butter-enriched doughnuts spudded with crystals of granulated sugar. Thanks to the glaze-less situation, the melt-in-your-mouth dough truly gets to shine in all its fluffiness. Although their original is timeless, their variations powdered with cinnamon or salted egg are also a huge hit.

Glazed Artisanal Donuts

Doughnuts made fresh everyday by passionate bakers — sometimes you don’t need more than that. Located in Onnut, the team at Glazed are never afraid to get experimental with their sweet and savoury creations. The “Blissful Berry Cream” is filled with raspberry cream, then topped with dark chocolate glaze and some raspberries. Or if you’re in the mood for something a bit savoury, their new ube and pistachio combo is nothing short of beloved.

Duck Donuts

Siam Discovery regulars are now introduced to the popular American doughnut chain with their first branch in Bangkok. Whether you’re craving sweet or savoury, they allow you to fully customise your doughnuts from flavours to toppings. Their secret is using cake flour to mix and fry their doughnuts fresh daily, and the ultra-light doughnuts are born.

Holy Donut Pączkarnia

Ladies and gentlemen, meet the pączki: traditional Polish doughnuts, filled and deep-fried. The small amount of vodka infusion added to the dough prior to cooking is the secret that prevents the hot oil seeping into the dough. It’s how the fluffy, light texture came to be, and coupled with the variety of fillings you can get, you’re in Polish heaven. They also offer great coffee if you’re in the mood for a cuppa.

UFO Doughnuts

Ready your space blasters, because these doughnuts are out of this world. They do artisanal doughnuts, along with coffee, and they do them well. With so many flavours to choose from, you’ll find yourself going back to this Sathorn spot again and again. If you’re feeling adventurous, we strongly recommend the carrot cake, s’mores, creme brulee, and lemon poppyseed flavours. Pack them up in a classic box of four, and go nuts.

