10 best family-friendly resorts and hotels in Malaysia to kick off the school holidays

If there is one thing that we 9-to-5 working stiffs miss the most, is the childhood prerogative of looking forward to holiday plans as the school term nears its end. From exotic locales to new experiences shared with family, nothing quite compares to the free-spirited sense of liberation and irreverence that comes with youth and a lot of spare time, as you step into some of the best family-friendly resorts in Malaysia.
Thankfully, Malaysia lends itself well to planning a suitably indulgent weekend getaway, with sun, sea, and tropics galore. So with that in mind, we’ve handpicked seven of our favourite family-friendly resorts in Malaysia across every single state that would be perfect to kick off the school holiday season with. Whether you’re seeking for new thrills or looking to relax, these prime vacation destinations combine all manner of experiences that the local terra has to offer for memories that are sure to last a lifetime.
Feature and hero image credits: The Datai Langkawi, Mabul Water Bungalows
10 best family-friendly resorts in Malaysia for the school holidays
Jump To / Table of Contents
Photographs can be incredibly deceiving, and that is most certainly true in the case of those taken from Villa Samadhi, located just five minutes away from KLCC by car. Hidden away in the affluent U-Thant neighbourhood, you’d be forgiven for thinking that you’ve been transported to a purpose-built coastal retreat north of the Peninsula.
Amid the sway of lush foliage, the hotel serves as a tastefully appointed microcosm of a beachside holiday experience within the heart of Kuala Lumpur, complete with lashings of teak wood furniture and Buddha statuettes. As the hotel describes it, a stay at Samadhi is meant to serve as ‘an escape, into a journey of self-discovery and awakening’.
A domestic getaway would not be complete without the island of Penang making a feature, and where the Pearl of The Orient is concerned, we’d definitely recommend a stay at the Macalister Mansion for those with a penchant for ‘lap of luxury’ living. Built upon the bones of a 100-year-old, bona fide Colonial-era mansion and restored for contemporary tastes, this stately home now houses an exclusive number of only eight rooms for rent, making it a truly coveted address for the prospecting traveller.
Named after Sir Norman Macalister, the lieutenant governor of Penang between 1808 to 1810, living in the Macalister Mansion is almost akin to waking up in a period drama, complete with lashings of wood panelling and latticed windows. Whether if you’re thinking of a linen-swathed summer or a dusky evening of Crazy Rich Asian glamour, the hotel does it all with inspired aplomb.
The Palm Jumeirah has become an especially well-known feature of Dubai, showcasing the sheer technological prowess that goes into the creation of a manmade archipelago of such a massive scale. In true Dubai fashion, it also depicts the unreserved sense of palatial luxury that comes with living on the islands themselves.
While nowhere nearly as sophisticated or large, you can still relish a taste of that lifestyle in Malaysia’s very own undulating palm tree on the seas: Avani Sepang Gold Coast. With opulently appointed suites perched atop stilts connected by a network of boardwalks, the appropriately named resort easily serves palatial beachside getaway vibes. Our advice? Pick a suite that comes with a see-through floor for maximum seafaring vibes.
It may be common knowledge that Malaysia possesses a veritable trove of natural treasures. But did you also happen to know that we are earmarked as one of the world’s twelve megadiverse countries, owing to the staggering range of flora and fauna endemic to this region? Which is why if you’re looking to take the family on a brief, but no less fulfilling and educational sojourn from the city, the Belum Rainforest Resort is the perfect place for it.
Perched on Pulau Banding in the middle of Tasik Banding lake, this premier ecotourism destination provides contemporary comforts set to the backdrop of a tropical rainforest that is over 130 million years old. Beyond plush accommodations, expect curated activities such as river cruises, leisure fishing, and even Rafflesia spotting excursions, to populate your family Indiana Jones-themed holiday itinerary with.
Melaka is, by default, one of Malaysia’s most beloved heritage states, owing to its storied legacy as one of the most renowned port cities in the region. In fact, a brief stroll through some of the city’s narrow streets will yield centuries-old histories as depicted by the Dutch, the Portugese, the British, and of course, by Malaysians. In fact, this is especially true of buildings along the waterfront, many of which have weathered the past into the present.
For that purpose, there is simply no better place to stay than in Casa del Rio to truly complete the experience. Strategically located in the historical heart of Melaka city, it is a stone’s throw away from three of its biggest attractions: the Dutch Red Square, the A’Famosa Fort, and of course, Jonker Street. For a walk that brings textbook history to life, this is the place for it.
Asides from the towns dotting Gunung Kinabalu in Sabah, the most convenient way for Malaysians who live in the Peninsula to enjoy a somewhat cooler, more temperate climate is by heading to the state of Pahang to either Bukit Tinggi, Cameron Highlands, or Genting Highlands. The latter is especially well-known among locals for its combination of retail therapy, theme park attractions, and nature activities.
But where looking for a place to stay is concerned, you’ll find no better than the Crockfords Resorts World Genting hotel. A modern addition to the clutch of accommodations offered in Genting Highlands, Crockfords has had the enviable reputation of being awarded the full 5 Star rating by Forbes Travel Guide between the years of 2019 to 2022. Offering sumptuous suites that make the most of the highlands’ unparalleled vistas, there’s truly nothing quite like watching the sun crest over the hills right from your bed.
If you’re keen on proper rest and relaxation with your every beachside whim catered to from the very moment you check-in, then The Datai Langkawi is the only place you need to be this school holiday season. Rated as among one of the most luxurious stays in the country since its inception in 1993, it is known to be a popular vacation hotspot for globetrotting celebrities and even royalty.
Offering truly sublime serenity in the way that an exclusive, private beachfront property can, The Datai grants weary visitors a beacon of true calm with the gentle whisper of the Andaman Sea at its very doorstep. Venture further in, and you are immediately enveloped by luxuriant trappings of greenery, with soft lighting cast off wood floors. And true to its surroundings, a number of appropriately selected activities are also available to keep you and the children occupied, including a Poet’s Trail nature walk, a Beach Walk, and even a trek into a mangrove forest, among others.
Turning our focus to East Malaysia, there has never been a better time than over the school holiday season to book a flight across to Sabah and marvel at the wealth of attractions that the state has to offer. But our favourite definitely comes in the form of the lavish residences offered by Mabul Water Bungalows, located just off Mabul Island overlooking Sipadan. Postcard-perfect in every way, it’s easy to forget that you’re still in Malaysia when you set eyes upon crystal-clear waters lapping underneath your suite.
Comprising of 21 bungalows in total, 5 of which the resort dubs as ‘exclusive units’, these sea-faring accommodations are visually distinct in themselves with choice architecture that harkens back to Nusantara heydays. But beyond a memorable stay, you and your family can look forward to unlimited dives at the hotel’s house reef, in addition to guided boat rides to other diving hotspots in the surrounding area.
Secluded away in Sabah’s Tuaran District, you’ll find the Rasa Ria Reserve, from which Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria resort takes its name after. Measuring a total of 64 acres of tropical rainforest, this is the perfect location from which one can truly appreciate the expansive beauty of the state’s flora and fauna, without compromising on opulent amenities that the hospitality chain is best known for.
What makes Rasa Ria all the more unique is in the company’s continued commitment towards conservation, whether it be in terms of protecting the local plantlife and wildlife, to the way of living that rural native communities within the reserve have practiced for decades, if not centuries. As part of this initiative, guests can enjoy a selection of different activities that bridge the gap between learning and leisure, among which includes night walks through the jungle, canopy walks over the rainforest floor, and even a bird-watching experience.
One of the oldest names on this list and definitely one of the most enduring, Club Med Cherating was founded all the way back in 1979, and continues to remain as one of the largest resort properties under the hospitality brand’s portfolio at 80 hectares. Cosseted between sand, sea, and rainforest, you get a taste of both worlds that have come to define much of Malaysia’s travel scene to create a true Eden on Earth.
Most well-known for being an all-inclusive resort, a single price affords you access to not only room and board, but all activities at the resort, childcare facilities, and of course, food and drink. Their excursions are especially noteworthy, encompassing activities such as mangrove cruises, turtle hatchings, and even quad-bike convoys through Cherating.