6 best day trips to take from Hong Kong

Are you looking for a quick break to get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life? Whether you want to spend some time in nature or soak in the culture and history, there are plenty of places near Hong Kong perfect for a day trip.

Being a coastal city located at the southern tip of mainland China, Hong Kong has easy access to many neighbouring cities. Thanks to the city’s robust transportation system, many places are within reach by bus, ferry, or train. In addition, Hongkongers and tourists alike can take advantage of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and the Hong Kong West Kowloon Railway station, which takes them to their destination in a breeze.

Below, we round up some of the best places near Hong Kong that make for a great short haul.

Please note: Buses, ferries, and trains run on a specific schedule. Therefore, checking the departing and arriving time before you travel is recommended. You can purchase tickets at the ports or the stations. For more information, visit the official websites linked in the “How to get there” section below.

The best day trips from Hong Kong

Macau

Image credit: Jess Cheng/Pixabay

Macau is the most popular destination for a day trip near Hong Kong. Our sister SAR might be known for its casinos, but it’s also brimming with UNESCO heritage sites, which we don’t have in Hong Kong. While most Hongkongers know about the Ruins of St. Paul, Lou Kau Mansion and Guia Fortress are also perfect for history and architectural buffs. This sleepy city also boasts various cafes and restaurants, borrowing elements of Portuguese cuisine. Expect to see quaint antique shops, magnificent colonial buildings, and charming coffee shops between cobbled streets.

How to get there: Take the ferry from Hong Kong Macau Ferry Terminal in Sheung Wan. The trip takes about an hour. Click here to see the sailing schedule and fare. Alternatively, you also take the shuttle bus from the Hong Kong Port to Macau in 40 minutes.

Book ferry tickets to Macau here

Shenzhen

Image credit: Charlotte/Pixabay

Shenzhen sits just across the border with mainland China, making it an easy choice for a day trip. Many Hongkongers flock here for shopping thanks to the cheap and affordable goods. Luckily, the famous Dongmen Pedestrian Shopping Street is just walking distance from Lo Wu station, the nearest stop in Hong Kong. The place is not only packed with shopping outlets but also food stalls. Those looking for something hip and creative should get to the OCT-LOFT complex, a former TV manufacturing base turned cultural space.

How to get there: Take the high-speed train from Hong Kong West Kowloon Railway station and reach your destination in 20 minutes. You can also ride the MTR and get off at Lo Wu station or Lok Ma Chau station.

Zhuhai

Image credit: adrian x/Pixabay

While Zhuhai is closer to Macau, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge made travel to the city easier. Zhuhai is known for its beautiful coastlines, tropical beaches, and enchanting temples. Chill on the beaches of offshore islands like Dong’ao or Hebao, many of which are easily accessible by boat. Explore the bustling city centre and take your pick from the bars and restaurants on Lotus Road or stuff yourself with fresh seafood in Wanzai. We also recommend visiting the New Yuanming Palace, a replica of the same site in Beijing.

How to get there: Take the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau-Bridge shuttle bus for about 40 minutes. You can also board the high-speed ferry from Hong Kong China Ferry Terminal or the Hong Kong Macau Ferry Terminal. Another option is to take the train from Hong Kong West Kowloon Railway station, transfer to Guangzhou South station, and head to Zhuhai Railway station. The journey takes about two hours.

Book ferry tickets to Zhuhai here

Guangzhou

Image credit: Steven Liao/Pixabay

This buzzing metropolis served as the capital of China not once but thrice! One of the country’s largest cities, Guangzhou is loved for its sub-tropical climate. Considered the birthplace of Cantonese cuisine, it’s not surprising that Guangzhou has more restaurants than any other Chinese city. Besides being a food mecca, Guangzhou is also a shopping paradise and home to an array of temples.

How to get there: Take the high-speed train from Hong Kong West Kowloon Railway station to Guangzhou South Station. The ride takes 50 minutes.

Foshan

Image credit: Minkoo/Flickr

Considered the hometown of martial arts, Foshan is a must for those interested in history and culture. Kung Fu masters such as Yip Man and Wong Fei Hung are from here. Foshan also boasts many examples of Lingnan architecture, such as Foshan Xintiandi, which has more than 20 historical preservations. Further, a trip to Foshan isn’t complete without visiting the Ancestor Temple, Nanfeng Kiln, and the Liang Garden.

How to get there: Take the high-speed train from Hong Kong West Kowloon Railway station to Foshan West Railway station. The journey takes about 90 minutes.

Dongguan

Image credit: Adam Crase/Flickr

In recent years, Dongguan is slowly transforming into a travel hotspot for those seeking scenic sea views and interesting historical places. Dongguan is home to 800-year-old Nanshe and Tangwei villages that will make you travel back in time. With 94 historical buildings and 32 ancestral shrines, you will get an overview of the ancient Lingnan architecture. When here, do visit the Keyuan Garden and Hermit Villa as well.

How to get there: Take the high-speed train from Hong Kong West Kowloon Railway Station to Dongguan Humen Railway station. The travel time is about 40 to 60 minutes. Alternatively, you can take normal trains from the Hung Hom Railway station, which takes 70 minutes.

Which city are you visiting next weekend?

(Featured and hero image credit: adrian x/Pixabay)