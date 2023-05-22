Your first peek inside the newly-opened Courtyard by Marriott Melaka

Thinking of travelling across the border to the heritage city of Melaka in Malaysia? Courtyard by Marriott Melaka, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands, has officially opened its doors to guests.

Located in a prime area just 15 minutes away from Melaka International Airport, Courtyard by Marriott Melaka makes for an ideal base for both overseas and domestic travellers looking to explore the UNESCO World Heritage City’s historical attractions, shopping alleys, and local food.

The UNESCO World Heritage Sites of St. Paul’s Hill and Stadthuys historical structure are mere minutes away from Courtyard by Marriott Melaka. The latter is also known as the Red Square for its red exterior and red clock tower built in 1650. Food lovers and culture vultures can easily access local Peranakan cuisine, handicrafts, and live performances at the bustling Melaka Riverfront and Jonker Street.

This swanky new property is Marriott Bonvoy’s 40th property in Malaysia and the third Courtyard hotel following the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Penang in 2018 and Courtyard by Marriott Setia Alam in 2022.

“As Malaysia’s oldest city, Melaka has evolved into a vibrant leisure and business hub. We cannot wait to welcome visitors to this beloved destination. We are committed to delivering an enjoyable stay that inspires and re-energises guests at an affordable price point, an experience that has become synonymous with Courtyard by Marriott,” said Lee Ng, General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott Melaka.

Stay with style and sophistication in Courtyard by Marriott Melaka

Owned by Yong Tai Berhad, Courtyard by Marriott Melaka is much more than its strategic and centralised address. The hotel’s lush interior provides a respite from the testy tropical weather that the city often plays host to. Inside are 287 well-appointed rooms and suites that feature soothing and neutral earth tones with a warm and neutral palette that instils calm in its guests.

Courtyard by Marriott Melaka also provides recreational facilities, such as a 24-hour fitness centre and an outdoor infinity pool overlooking the picturesque heritage city. Those in town for business or looking for an event venue will find that the hotel offers a variety of versatile function spaces totalling 1,650 square meters, comprising five meeting rooms with natural daylight. The biggest is a seven-metre high, pillar-less Grand Ballroom that can host up to 1,000 guests. The massive space can be divided into three separate function rooms for intimate events, making it the perfect venue for weddings, corporate events, and social gatherings.

Delectable dishes are also offered at Courtyard by Marriott Melaka if one wishes to stay in and relax. The all-day dining Courtyard Cafe offers a menu serving local and international cuisines via its open kitchen and live station cooking concept. Guests looking to unwind with tipples in the evening can head to the elegant 1939 Lounge, which will concoct cocktails and refreshing beverages that’ll keep you happy all night

(All images credit: Courtyard by Marriott Melaka)

Courtyard by Marriott Melaka is located at Lorong Haji Bachee, Kampung Bukit China, 75100 Melaka, Malaysia.