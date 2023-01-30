How to spend 4 days and 3 nights at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An

Wondering what to do when you visit Hoi An and stay at the Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai? Here’s your ultimate itinerary.

Only less than three hours away from Kuala Lumpur by flight, Hoi An is a sublime and transcendent city. Full of charm and history, the Vietnamese city is among the Southeast Asian country’s most popular places to visit — especially with Da Nang International Airport. From the 15th to 19th century, Hoi An was an integral trading port in the region; even to the present day, it has preserved its enchanting architecture that combines a variety of different cultures.

While you’re there, you will, of course, have to look for a pristine place to stay. Consider the very impressive Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An. Vivid, vibrant, and undeniably beautiful, the resort is an idyllic vision in its own way. Here’s where you can be one with nature as you unwind and refresh over breezy walks, delightful cuisines, welcoming Vietnamese hospitality, and extraordinary architecture.

Built beside Hà My Beach, guests have direct access to the tranquil sand — especially right from the villas. Whether you’re here to reconnect with family and friends or looking for some much-needed alone time, Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An is a great option. Not only does it have an abundance of activities to do within, but it also offers a variety of activities to take up outside the resort.

Accommodations at the resort — said to comprise about 1,000 palm trees in total — include the One-Bedroom Ocean-View Villa, Three-Bedroom Hilltop Villa, Family Villa, and more. There’s a spa with carefully curated treatments that prioritise Wellness in its entirety, divine restaurants, a top-notch bar, and brilliant facilities, among others.

To ease the planning for you (we know how it is), we have prepared an itinerary for you. Without further ado, here’s how you can spend 4 days and 3 nights at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An!

DAY ONE

Transport and Check-In

You have just landed at Da Nang International Airport and are probably feeling proper excited to check into the hotel for a little downtime. A resort car (or rather a van), with complimentary Wi-Fi and drinking water, is provided for all guests of Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An. So, one thing’s for sure: transport from and to the airport/hotel is sorted. That’s one less planning to worry about.

Upon arriving at the resort, you will receive a gleeful welcome at the main reception area. Of course, take a sip of the warm ginger tea provided. You’ve got to soothe before you groove. During the check-in process, resort personnel will pass you a booklet comprising all the important information you need to know regarding the resort. The resort compound is massive, and it sure would help to know where the landmarks are located.

Not the best at directions? Fret not, because you can easily request for a shuttle to bring you around! Convenient bicycles are also prepared right outside your villa so you can explore the area at leisure. Remember that you’re on an island and within walking distance from the beach. So, make sure to unwind, relax and take in the breeze; leave unnecessary worries at home.

Lunch at Lá Sen

Before you check out your villa (we know you can’t wait to), head over to Lá Sen for lunch. Overlooking one of the resort’s many pools and the beach, Lá Sen’s menu offers modern takes on Vietnamese classics in addition to other Asian comfort dishes. Start your first meal at the resort with Goi Hai San (a local seafood salad with pomelo, passion fruit emulsion, and mustard micro greens) and Bánh Xèo Tacos. Think of the latter as a fusion of cultures, filled with prawns, green mango, peanut sauce, and Vietnamese pickles.

As for mains, Lá Sen serves everything from rice and noodles to steal and pizza (gluten-free options are available too!). We recommend trying Hoi An Chicken Rice (prepared with turmeric rice), Pan-Seared Sea Bass, and Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza. In line with the resort’s emphasis on wellness, there’s also a Vegan menu, with selections such as Bánh Xèo Chay (Vietnamese Vegetable Rice Pancakes) and Mustard Leaf Soup. What makes the experience so much better is the attentive restaurant staff, who are always ready to assist.

Hello, villa!

Now that you’re stuffed and satisfied, it’s time to say hello to your villa. By now, your luggages and belongings will already be transported here. There is a total of 100 villas, situated throughout the resort — facing the beach. However, if you prefer some privacy, remember to request for private villas which offer added “seclusion” from the outside. We stayed at the One-Bedroom Pool Villa, which comes with a beautiful outdoor pool and a large living room.

The bedroom itself is massive, comprising a King bed, a sofa bed and a well-equipped bathroom. Although the villa is extraordinary the way it is, Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An ups the ante with a personal attendant service and guests can even pack up to six pieces of laundry to be cleaned for free. Our butler during our stay was Linh, who made sure we enjoyed our time at the resort. Always ready to help, Linh was integral to the comfort we experienced. Oh, her iced lemongrass green tea concoction? Amazing!

At the villa, you can choose to chill by the pool with a refreshing Vietnamese Iced Coffee or head out to start your little resort adventure. Head over to Thanh Tinh Yoga Pavilion for a quick rejuvenating Cocooning Meditation session that occurs from 2.30pm to 3.15pm every day. Another daily activity that the resort has planned for guests is Goodnight Kiss To The Earth. Happening from 5.30pm to 5.45pm at Heart Of The Earth Spa, you get to write a note or a love letter dedicated to the Earth. Then, pick a lantern of your choice and watch it float on the spa lagoon.

Dinner at Cafe Nam Hai

Before you end your first day with a lovely dinner, why not treat yourself to a tipple or two? Located on the second floor of Cafe Nam Hai is The Bar. Lantern-lit and full of charm, The Bar is a great little spot to unwind or take a breather. Its cocktail menu takes inspiration from local traditions, turning staples into beautifully crafted concoctions. Opt for Banh My, comprising Char Grilled Pork Washed Vodka, Cilantro and Pickle Emulsion, as well as Baguette Crisps.

There’s also Buom Buom, a creation that’s immediately pleasing to the eyes. It’s made using Lady Trieu Dalat Flower Gin, Lillet Blanc, Butterfly Pea, and Crème De Cacao; and comes with Floral Rice Crackers. Prefer something sans alcohol? There are zero-proof options too, such as Lomi Lomi, Mango Colada, and NMH Signature Iced Tea. The latter uses fresh produce from the resort’s very own herb garden.

Now that you’ve had something to keep you refreshed, you’re ready for dinner! Lucky for you, the dining venue is just one floor down. Cosy and contemporary, the restaurant’s design blends seamlessly with the resort’s serene palate. Cafe Nam Hai’s dinner menu is home to an amalgamation of cuisines, namely Indian and Western. Begin with Freshly Shucked Ha Long Bay Oysters served with Lemon, Soy Wasabi Caviar, and Mignonette as well as the Crab and Avocado Timbale — prepared with Mango Salsa and Beetroot Gazpacho. For Mains, interesting options to try include Chicken Tikka Masala which pairs perfectly with Kasmiri Pulao and Ratatouille (comprising layers of courgette, aubergine, and tomato).

DAY TWO

Breakfast at Cafe Nam Hai

Waking up during your first morning at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai is a whole new experience. As you raise the blinds and take a glimpse of the beach in front of you, you’ll know you’re in paradise. Open the doors and step out onto the patio to feel the morning breeze before moving to Cafe Nam Hai for breakfast. To get there, opt to walk, cycle, or ride a shuttle.

There’s nothing more mouthwatering than walking into a space full of bountiful and delicious choices. Cafe Nam Hai’s breakfast spread (headed by Chef Jaeyoung Oh) comprises a variety of cuisines, from Vietnamese and Korean to Indian and Chinese. You can even treat yourself to a selection of decadent cheeses, curated honey (including Acacia Blossom, Rambutan Blossom, and Coffee Honey), appetising salads, delectable desserts, and cold cuts. There’s also a menu you can order from, featuring Cao Lau ( Hoi An-style noodles with pork char siu), My Quang (rice noodles with pork shoulder and prawns), Superfood Egg White Omelette, Nam Hai Benedict, and more.

It’s time for the spa!

Located not too far away from Cafe Nam Hai is the resort’s elusive and serene spa. Heart Of The Earth Spa is where you can go for some much-deserved pampering. Inspired by peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh, the spa at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An is centred around Stability, Creativity, and Non-Judgement — which are also names for the signature earth-attuned scents that are also available in the rooms.

Crystal singing bowls will be tuned to 432 Hz during all treatments; alluding to being one with nature. We tried the 90-minute Nam Hai Vietnamese spa treatment. Designed to release deep tension, the treatment utilises ancient healing techniques to work on the entire body. The spa also uses local ginger and mint to create an antioxidant paste to be spread on the back. Other signature treatments available include Earth Energies, Four Handed Flow, and Deep Peace. You can also get a mani-pedi while you’re there; or if you’re with a partner, opt for the Couple’s Love Bath.

Out to Rehahn’s Gallery in town

Wondering what to do after lunch? It’s time to get out for a bit, visit the town, and check out an art gallery. Rehahn, described as a “soul-catcher” because of his ability to encapsulate everything in a photo, is a French photographer that has made Hoi An his home. The gallery, called Precious Heritage Art Gallery Museum, features work and findings from the talent’s The Precious Heritage Project. The project comprises massive portraits of Vietnamese diverse tribes as well as clothing that was given to Rehahn himself by members of the ethnic groups.

Currently, you will find around 60 traditional costumes throughout the five room-gallery. It’s a truly surreal experience as you browse and read about the stories, all from Rehahn’s own perspectives.The Precious Heritage Art Gallery Museum is free to visit and open everyday from 8am to 8pm.

Hoi An Ancient Old Town Tour

Now that you’re already in town and out of the resort, take the opportunity to go on an exciting tour of the Hoi An town. Do check with the resort for a curated private tour. Hoi An town — named a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1985 — is glorious in more ways than one, with traditional houses, cultural temples, and lantern-lit streets. There’s also the Thu Bon River that flows from Ngoc Linh Mountain. Visit iconic spots such as Cau Temple (or Japanese Covered Bridge), Old House of Tan Ky, Hoi An Market, Museum of Trade Ceramics, Trieu Chau Assembly Hall, and more. Hungry? The town is filled with toothsome treats, from street food to restaurants and bars. Some popular places include Morning Glory, Miss Ly, and 92 Station. Fun fact: the latter’s rooftop provides amazing aerial views of the town, so make sure to check that out.

It’s dinner time at La Sen

You’re a tad exhausted from the day, and that’s completely normal. Why not treat yourself to a satisfying meal to end the long but fruitful day? La Sen, while equally as enchanting and delightful, provides a different experience at night. Tranquil, breezy, and cozy, dining at La Sen when the Sun is down is a definite must-try. The dinner menu here is extensive, offering a well-crafted combination of Asian fusion and local Vietnamese dishes.

They include the likes of Lobster Tteokbokki, Hakka Chilli Chicken, Wagyu Beef Cheek Rendang, Green Tea-smoked Duck and Lettuce Wrap as Thit Heo Ba Chi Ko To (caramelised pork belly) and Ca Chem Nuong La Chuoi (clay-baked sea bass fillet in banana leaf). Pair your meal with a glass of wine or two, or choose from the resort’s Ethical Cup menu — comprising a wide selection of tea and coffee from Vietnam.

DAY THREE

Free activities for guests

Depending on what day it is, Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An has curated many activities for all guests to partake in. Even better, many of them are free! Hence, if you’re up early in the morning and looking for something to do before or after breakfast, why not head over for one of these? They include Hatha Yoga and Countryside Cycling on Monday, Crystal Singing Bowl Experience on Tuesday, Gentle Yoga and CrossFit For Everyone on Wednesday, Yoga Nidra on Thursday, Therapeutic Yoga and Coconut Cutting Experience on Friday, as well as Yin Yoga on Saturday. The resort also offers a complimentary 60-minute rental for kayak, body board, and windsurfing. However, these will only be available depending on the weather.

Get cooking at the academy

Similar to the free activities, the type of cuisine you get to learn at The Nam Hai Cooking Academy depends on the day itself. You will be treated to a multi-sensorial experience as you discover unique Vietnamese flavours. The options available are Hanoi Cuisine (Tuesday), Fish and Seafood (Wednesday), Imperial Cuisine (Thursday), Hoi An Cuisine (Friday), Vietnamese Favourites (Saturday), and Chef’s Recommendations (Sunday).

Before the session begins, you will be taken to a nearby village where you can help pick the produce that will be used when cooking — adding to the complete experience. You will also be given a booklet, filled with a guide on Vietnamese ingredients, an apron, a toe bag, and recipes for the dishes you made. We had the opportunity to put our cooking skills to the test and prepared My Quang, Cha Gio Chay, and Goi Xoai Chay. Do note that the classes at the cooking academy are priced at VND 3,000,000++ per adult (approximately RM551).

Enjoy the resort facilities!

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An is massive, and there are so many different facilities to choose from when you’re there. Start at the herb and vegetable garden, where you can see and spot more than 35 varieties of produce before heading over to any of the four tennis courts on site for a quick sweat-out. If you prefer something with less movement, you can also chill by the cascading pools or on the beach. There’s also the resort gym that’s filled with state-of-the-art equipment.

Go vroom vroom on the Vespa Foodie Tour

Let’s end the day on a high note with something that’s both adventurous and delicious. The Vespa Foodie Tour by Vespa Adventures, organised by the resort, brings you on a gustatory journey as you sample palatable local eats from one stop to another. After being picked up from the resort lobby, you will be taken on a Vespa through the roads of Hoi An (you might even spot buffalos along the way). Our first stop was Shore Club, a beachside spot on An Bang Beach. Here, you can savour a refreshing cocktail or two while immersing yourself in the mise en scene of the breeze and waves.

Another stop is White Rose, a restaurant known for its amazing dumplings. Put your skills to the test as you fold your own dumplings before cooking them. You will also go on a slow boat ride where you can see the lively streets of Hoi A come even more alive at night, with lots of music, people, and fanfare. A must-have is the Hoi An Chicken Rice, prepared with turmeric and shredded chicken. All this reminiscing is making us hungry for more…

Before you return to the resort on the Vespa, you will be taken to a popular herbal tea spot called Mot. Made with lemongrass, cinnamon stick, green tea, and chamomile among others, the herbal tea is a rejuvenating way to cap an amazing experience.

DAY FOUR

Relax and unwind

It’s your last day here and you’ve had a great time at the resort. In the morning, why not enjoy an in-villa floating breakfast this time? You get to choose between Vietnamese or Western breakfast trays as well as the time you’d want your breakfast to be prepared. This is also a good opportunity for you to up your Instagram with aesthetically-pleasing shots with the floating breakfast. However, if it happens to rain in the morning, you will still be able to have a hearty meal at Cafe Nam Hai.

Take all the photos you can before checking out

Just before you leave for the airport via the resort shuttle, use the time you have left at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An to capture as many things as possible. From the hanging chair under a tree to the beautiful trees, there are just so many picturesque objects throughout the resort. You can even take brilliant photos of the cascading pools and the private pool in the villa (before checking out, of course). Fun fact: there’s a historical temple in the space that the resort was built around, so make sure to look for it.

Before you depart for the airport, make sure to check if you have all your belongings (and your passport!). The resort shuttle will take you directly to Da Nang International Airport.

From its idyllic beach paradise and top-notch hospitality to wellness-driven ethos and distinctive yet divine F&B offerings, Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An is an enchanting realm in its own alluring ways. There’s truly something for everyone to enjoy and love. The resort is a culmination (an ecosystem even) of all things delightful — rejuvenating, immersive, and captivating every step of the way. Its charm begins from the very beginning, right when you land in Vietnam and when you pass the resort’s main gate. We hope this itinerary will be helpful on your next trip to the resort. Have fun!

