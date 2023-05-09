Jimmy Lopez of Hoiana Resort & Golf wants you to experience Hoi An holistically

We speak to Multi-Property Hotel Manager of Hoiana Resort & Golf (Rosewood Hotel Group) on the alluring charm of Hoi An, the immediate and future plans of the property, and new ways to approach hospitality post-pandemic.

The misty sky of Hoi An opens up as Jimmy Lopez walks in. Astute and beaming, Lopez’s aura shines through, permeating the room with his charismatic charm and great energy — we are off to a great start.

He finds himself comfortable on an ivory leather low back seat, ready to impart his wisdom of the day.

The Frenchman left his motherland some 27 years ago and has been traveling the world most of his life; wherever work takes him. Before taking up the leading position as Multi-Property Hotel Manager of Hoiana Resort & Golf, Lopez was working in Macau, specifically in the gaming industry.

But what brought him to the coastal city of Hoi An, if your curious mind is asking?

“Funny enough, when I was living in Macau, the family and I decided to have a quick vacation and we came to Vietnam — to Hoi An actually,” he recalls of the career-changing trip some five years ago.

“We felt that there was something very special about this place. It was the vibe, the tranquility, the hospitality of the Vietnamese people, the scenery and the food — it’s incredible! So I think it’s a great mix of different things, and I said “oh you know what, one day it would be nice to be living here”. Sure enough, when you ask the universe, months later or a year later, I received a call asking me if I’d like to join the Rosewood Hotel Group to launch a property here in Central Vietnam — in Hoi An,” he reminisces some more.

Of course, it didn’t take long for him to make a decision. “Hey, dreams do come true and it was perfect timing… so we decided to make the move.”

The Allure of Hoi An

As frequent travellers, we find ourselves stuck in ‘copy-and-paste’ places no thanks to globalisation and gentrification. Cross-referencing and culture-washing oftentimes take away the sense of place. And that is why Lopez feels that Hoi An is truly something else.

“When you come to Hoi An, you still have a true sense of what the Vietnamese culture is, and we try to encompass it as much as possible within our offerings here at the resort,” he attests. “From being close to the local culture to the food we serve and the design elements, guests can feel the local hospitality that we put into everything that we do here.”

He carves a smile, clasps his hands together and continues with his pledge on the importance of crafting the perfect experience for guests, both locally and internationally. He finds the need to highlight that foreign guests should be able to experience what the locals experience when they visit Hoi An — in all aspects — and that helps people feel connected to where they are.

Creating a Sense of Place

“When we engage with the designers and the people that we have worked with, I think it’s really important for us to have a modern interpretation of what Vietnam is. You’ll see it in the uniform, the food, the interiors, and the hospitality,” he shares.

When it comes to the designs, there are subtle touches in the rooms that reflect the local culture here. There are three different types of properties so far, according to Lopez, and each is carefully nuanced to cater to a varied group of visitors. From a contemporary take on traditional artistry at Hoiana Hotel & Suites, to the vibrantly eclectic New World Hoiana Beach Resort, the spaces travel through the different cultural nuances of Vietnam.

“We are trying to implement a colour scheme with warm soft tones to express a more eased and relaxed atmosphere. It’s in the subtle touches in the rooms that we find pockets of creativity to bring a piece of local culture to our guests,” adds Lopez.

Much like its interiors, visitors would also want to have authentic Vietnamese food like banh mi and pho — especially when travelling to this part of the world. Lopez assures that the property also strives to accommodate every taste bud while staying true to what the destination is.

According to Lopez, the sense of place permeates into the concept of the restaurants. He exclaims: “This is the testimony of what Vietnam is all about — a melting pot of different influences and you can sense this vibrancy that we want to recreate. You’re looking at different tiles, different colours, different elements all coming together and making perfect sense.”

He gestures to a floor below where the all-day restaurant Blend is — a beautifully colourful dining space that is festooned with energetic tones and a bounty of sunlight. Here, the ambiance is vibrant like an Asian market — the very concept of this restaurant. “I think Blend is the perfect example of capturing the ‘sense of place’ successfully,” he reiterates.

Wellness at the Forefront

“There’s a big shift in our industry from doing things that we’ve always done to making drastic changes right now. The face mask for instance creates a barrier between us and the consumer. We are in the business where we need to look at people in their eyes and smile — so we have to find all the ways to get into the emotional side of people,” Lopez addresses, on the struggles when Covid-19 hits the world.

As we reach the end of the pandemic, wellness has become one of the main priorities for travellers. With that in mind, Hoiana Resort & Golf has introduced various facilities to cater to this ‘need’.

“Our upcoming wellness element includes an Asian bathhouse-forward spa called Renew. It’s a mix of onsen and jimjilbang — so you’ll have the cold pool, the hot pool, the scrub and the shower. It’s a very exciting initiative that will be super sexy,” Lopez entices. “When you’re here at this Asian bathhouse, you’ll be introduced to the protocols of bathing like how you should clean yourself before going into the public spaces.”

There will also be treatment rooms and massages at Renew, adding to its existing wellness menu that involves relaxing spa services and scrubs.

It is a three-sixty experience here at Hoiana Resort & Golf. The property caters to the many needs of its guests — whether you’re an avid golfer or even an adventurer. “The fact that we have our own golf facilities is a big plus for us — and it’s just a two-minute drive from here. We also have beautiful beach fronts for sun seekers — perfect if you’re a morning person,” he says.

Instantly, I find myself whisked away to earlier that morning at 5.30AM; waking up to the glorious sunrise across the horizon. By 7.30AM, you can find yourself a spot at the kayaking class (as well as other activities like paddle boarding, snorkelling and more) by the seashore. Fun fact: Hoiana Resort & Golf boasts an uninterrupted beachfront that stretches over 4km.

Lopez also mentions that there will be a new kids club — both indoor and outdoor. And if you’re feeling lucky, there’s also a casino for you to place a bet or two — because why not?

Sustainable Efforts

Like many hotels, sustainability has been a pressing matter since the last decade. Lopez assures that the property has taken several major initiatives to ensure that sustainability is heavily considered here. One of the many efforts includes eradicating single-use plastics — you won’t find plastic bottles in the rooms.

“We are also working with a local company to bottle our water. You won’t find plastic caps, straws or any of that. All our miniatures are not being moved to larger formats inside the rooms,” he explains. “We also do composting and we have diversion programs where all the food waste are being diverted — with over 90% successful diversion so far. For every 600kg of waste, we are producing 100kg of fertiliser that we give back to our landscaping company and these are the types of activities that we are doing.”

His eyes glisten. At least at the very end of my 20 minutes with him, he finds himself gleaming with excitement. In one breath, Lopez exhales the ‘Soap for Hope’ project that they are working on, in a smaller scale.

“We collect the soap and all the soap is recycled responsibly. Working with the community, these soaps are then given to a company that resells recycled soaps and they keep the profits,” he mentions, eyes even brighter this time.

“On a larger scale, we are building solar panels outside so that we can also start generating more electricity while working with the environment that we live in. In general, we are being very careful with our footprint and want to make sure that we reduce as much as possible,” expresses Lopez some more.

Lopez is also proud to see that his team is also cleaning the beaches to make sure that whatever harmful to the environment and to the guests is being removed. Looking at future programs that involve beach cleaning, he believes that it is a collective effort and responsibility for everyone to keep the environment protected at all times. This is definitely in line with the emotional side of travellers these days who are more sensitive and empathetic towards protecting the environment — and it shows.

As time swiftly ticks away, we find ourselves just chuckling at each other — the feeling is mutual and it’s a happy feeling. Coming out from a pandemic, it is great to see that the two years of hard work has come to fruition. That short time has allowed us to recalibrate and realign ourselves with how the world is moving.

Lopez quips: “It’s great to see the team that you’ve groomed over the years has remained with you through hard times and good times. I think after three and a half years, coming close to the completion of the first phase, we are starting to see returning guests — so that’s a great testimony to our quality and commitment to excellence.”

He extends his hands, reaching for mine for a handshake. “You’re coming back, aye?”