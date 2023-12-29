Everything to know about Kiss Bridge Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s latest romantic spot

Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam unveils its newest romantic spot, the Kiss Bridge Phu Quoc, also known as Cau Hon Phu Quoc. This picturesque bridge, designed by Italian architect Marco Casamonti and developed by Sun Group, offers a stunning setting to experience the Vietnamese sunset while overlooking the vast ocean.

Unveiled on December 22, 2023, the Kiss Bridge aims to replicate the success of Da Nang’s Golden Bridge in Vietnam, which opened in 2018.

Discovering the beauty of Kiss Bridge Phu Quoc in Vietnam

Hovering over the crystal-clear ocean and set against the backdrop of clear skies, this pedestrian bridge, located in Phu Quoc Island’s Sunset Town, is designed with inspiration from Michelangelo’s classical fresco The Creation of Adam, and the Vietnamese folklore of Nguu Lang, about two young lovers who are kept away by the Jade Emperor and only permitted to meet once a year on the O Thuoc Bridge.

Mr Huynh Quang Hung, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc, describes the Kiss Bridge as a “true masterpiece, blending unique artistry and exceptional construction”. He envisions the bridge putting Phu Quoc on the global map, attracting tourists to witness its majestic beauty, as reported by VietnamPlus.

The architectural wonder, spanning 800 metres, features two arches that almost meet in the middle, standing just 30 centimetres apart. Visitors can stand at the tips of the arches to embrace or share a kiss. The bridge’s Vietnamese name, Cau Hon, translates to “proposing marriage”, making it an ideal spot for romantic proposals in Vietnam. The Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc is set to become a symbol of love and a must-visit destination for couples and tourists alike.

(Feature image credit: Sun Group/Facebook)

