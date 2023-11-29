Malaysia opens its doors with visa-free entry for Indians; details here

Malaysia has declared a visa waiver for Indian and Chinese nationals, effective from December 1, 2023. However, visa-free entry for travel to Malaysia will be granted only after security screening.

In his recent address at the Peoples Justice Party’s annual Congress, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that Indian citizens will no longer need a visa to visit Malaysia. Last month, Ibrahim unveiled plans to enhance visa facilities to encourage the entry of tourists as well as investors. Fast forward to December 1, 2023, Indians can visit and stay in the nation for up to 30 days, according to a Bloomberg report. The anticipated increase in tourist influx and subsequent spending will support Malaysia’s economic growth.

Seamless escapes with visa-free travel to Malaysia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka

The welcome news of visa-free travel to Malaysia follows the visa waivers for Indian citizens in Thailand and Sri Lanka. Since November 10, 2023, Thailand has eliminated the need for a visa for Indian nationals and has also granted up to 30 days of visa-free stay. The policy is valid until May 10, 2024, after which it may be extended if the demand continues to rise.

Sri Lanka has also removed visa requirements for Indians until March 31, 2024. Citizens of China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand can now visit Sri Lanka visa-free as well. This is a flagship programme by the Sri Lankan government to boost tourism post the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis.

Lastly, Vietnam is also considering potential short-term visa-free entry for Indians. Currently, nationals from seven countries, namely Germany France, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and Finland can visit Vietnam without a visa.

The best of visa-free escapades: Things to do in Malaysia

Malaysia offers a potpourri of experiences that promise thrill, coastal hideouts, and culinary genius with a welcome slice of nature. For a no-holds-barred affair with adventure, participate in activities like bungee jumping in Kuala Lumpur, sea walking in Borneo, parasailing at Tanjung Rhu Beach, and even flying a Cessna, Robinson, and Eurocopter with trained pilots and guides at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport. Additionally, explore the sandy shores of Penang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the architectural sites of Malacca, and enjoy a mangrove boat safari in the Kilim Karst Geoforest Park. Other noteworthy destinations in the region include Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park, Taman Negara National Park, Sunway Lagoon Theme Park, and Petronas Twin Towers, among others!

