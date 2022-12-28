Spending New Year’s Eve in Hong Kong? Here’s what you should see and do

The year 2022 has gone by really fast. One blink and we’re just mere days away from ringing in 2023. If you’ll be in Hong Kong (for leisure and not work, hopefully!) during New Year’s Eve, here’s what you should see and do in the city before December 31.

New Year’s Eve in Hong Kong is a city-wide fiesta, with lavish dinners and all-out parties at all your favourite restaurants and bars. It’s a celebration like no other, and there’s no doubt that the holiday celebrations in Hong Kong is one party to tick off your bucket list. So naturally, the New Year’s events, fireworks and lights are a sight to behold.

You may wish to spend the night indoors with your friends and plenty of beer. Of course, we’ve all been there. But Hong Kong’s packed with grand celebrations and events that can coax even the most reluctant one out of the house. So, no matter how you wish to bid farewell to 2022, there’s something for everyone in Hong Kong.

Best New Year’s Eve events in Hong Kong

Are you still trying to figure out how to ring in the brand-new year in Hong Kong? Fear not – we’ve got your December 31, 2022, sorted.

