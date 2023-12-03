Review: Hyatt Centric KK combines excellent hospitality and the charming side of Kota Kinabalu

We venture across the South China Sea to Kota Kinabalu and experience the year-old Hyatt Centric KK — absolutely enthralled by its expressive design, strategic location and unparalleled hospitality.

Pleasantly surprised! These are the two words to describe my recent returning visit to Kota Kinabalu after so many years. The city has evolved tremendously, now buzzing with a burgeoning cafe culture, a vibrant art scene and a new Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu.

Tucked in the center of town, Hyatt Centric KK is in close vicinity with most of the must-visit places including Gaya Street, KK Waterfront, and Suria Sabah Shopping Mall. Whether you’re here to scale up Mount Kinabalu or dive into the crystal clear waters of Sipadan, a short stop in KK city is always a good idea. And being in the center of it all makes the most sense.

First of all, location is key and we love how strategically placed Hyatt Centric KK is. Walking distance to Gaya Street, you can find great local food here including a highly recommended seafood laksa at Yee Fung Laksa. Across the street, Australian Place (or Lorong Dewan) is a hidden gem waiting to be explored.

Find yourself spoiled for choice deciding on where to grab coffee or snap an #OOTD shot. But from a tried-and-tested standpoint, we would recommend Little Sulap for some local delights like ambuyat, as well as Woo! for a great cup of coffee.

Enter Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu

There are two entrances to the hotel. If you’re dropped off at the porte-cochère, you’re at the back entrance — a direct entry to the concierge where you can easily check-in with the friendly front desk staffs. Of rock and wood, these two components represent the spirit of place as the elements of Mount Kinabalu take over its narrative.

If you’re walking in from the main entrance, the setting is serene and calm. Low-back sofas and wood elements offer warmth, as the staff at the coffee bar welcomes you with a smile. Spend some quiet time here; order a cuppa and read a book, perhaps?

If not doing anything agrees with you, spend the evening at the rooftop poolside basking in the sun with the panoramic views of Gaya Island right in front of you. While the space isn’t expansive, the quietude being 23 floors up makes up for it. And dare we say, the sunset view here is simply one of a kind — the right kind of energy that captivates the senses.

In between laps and sunbathing, order the amazing locally-inspired cocktails available at ON23 Sky Bar — you don’t need a reason to do so. Some of our favourites include the signature Haus Bah!!! cocktail inspired by a local sour plum drink known as ‘kit chai ping’, as well as the Chaya Borneo that draws inspiration from the sunset view from ON23 Sky Bar. Local rice wine (lihing) pairs with Haku Vodka, Midori, passion fruit and rosemary with a top-off of soda and lemonade — offering a vibrant summery treat to the palate.

In the mornings, the sun rises majestically — washing the space at ON22 (where the all-day dining is located, on the 22nd floor). It’s not hard to tell where the sun rises from but from where we are sitting, the view is extraordinary. The morning sun provides great energy and a jolt of excitement — ready to take on the day.

Fuel up!

At ON22, the breakfast spread consists of a selection of cheeses and cold cuts, as well as everything from locally sourced produce and traditional recipes. I find myself gravitating towards the roti canai section, as well as the unmistakable nasi lemak. There’s also a wide bevy of sweets ranging from traditional kueh, pastries and fruits. While you’re at it, be sure to sample some of the powerful booster shots including a chilli-infused variation.

By night, ON22 transforms into a charming restaurant serving an Asian-inspired menu. Some of the items from the Chef’s Signature Menu have us pleasantly surprised as I reach out for seconds and thirds. These include Curry Cauliflower, Salt & Chilli Squid, Signature Lamb Rendang, as well as the Grilled Beef Brisket Pastrami served with Sarawak pepper sauce and fries. Read our full review here.

Into the Rooms

Cosy and warm, the guest rooms are both spacious and welcoming. Warm neutrals sweep the interiors, with a large balcony overlooking the city view.

What I appreciate is the bathroom — huge and comfortable — that comes with a long vanity counter. You can easily have all of your skincare products out for your seven-step beauty regime (colour-coded even, why not?) and enjoy a good me-time on your own. That’s the vibe that the rooms offer; a sort of easiness that allows you to just relax within minutes while in the room.

It’s always a good idea to simply sink yourself in the comfortable beds, and cosy up under the sheets before your next meal time. The rooms in Hyatt Centric KK have you covered with in-room service as well if you’re thinking of spending the day just staying in. Otherwise, the Nespresso coffee machine offers the right amount of caffeine while you immerse in some personal time winding down or watching the TV.

Verdict

Hyatt Centric KK truly shines with its strategic location and beautifully designed spaces — enabling guests to truly immerse in a calming stay with tiny punches of cultural elements. The hotel also celebrates local culture in forms of art and food, evidently showcased through the decor as well as the homegrown ingredients being spotlighted on the menus.

Will I return? My flights are already booked — see you soon bah!

Find out more about Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu here.