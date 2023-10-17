Review: Sleeping Lion Suites offers a no-frills hotel experience in Bukit Bintang

Situated right at the heart of Bukit Bintang is Sleeping Lion Suites. Check out our review of the hotel during our little stay there.

While Kuala Lumpur is never too scarce when it comes to hotel offerings, we are always looking forward to new openings. And that’s exactly what happened on 8 September 2023 when Sleeping Lion Suites (under Aset Kayamas) officially opened. Placed gorgeously in the Bukit Bintang area right behind Fahrenheit 88 and The Starhill, Sleeping Lion Suites is a 866-room accommodation for anyone looking for a no-frills stay. Easily recognisable from its building exterior and of course, the lion logo, both Malaysians and visitors would be happy to know that there’s a fresh option in town.

Whether you’re visiting Kuala Lumpur for the first time or thinking of doing a quick staycation, the hotel’s location as well as facilities make it worth considering. We had the opportunity to check into Sleeping Lion Suites the other day and here’s what we experienced there.

Rooms

When it comes to guest rooms, the options at Sleeping Lion Suites come in abundance. Types range from Superior Room and Grand Deluxe Room to Premier Room and Premier Family Suite. No matter which room you opt for, you will be met with a space that’s adequately cosy and beautifully designed. You can really tell that a lot of thought went into creating the ideal place to rest and unwind. After a long day exploring Bukit Bintang, it’s nice to know you have a comfortable room (and bed!) waiting for you not too far away. Bonus marks for ample plug points too!

Facilities

Sleeping Lion Suites is filled with an array of facilities that can keep you occupied without having to leave the hotel. Popular spots include the Infinity Pool and Gymnasium — both offering gorgeous views of the Kuala Lumpur skyline. Also on Level 37 is the Sky Bridge that lets you take beautiful Instagrammable shots. The bridge also connects the hotel to Axon Residence as well as the sauna room. Throughout the space, you will also find outdoor enclaves that allow you to relax, chat and marvel at the view.

Another really cool addition to Sleeping Lion Suites is Garden of Dreams. We really enjoyed walking along the trail of the mini park and appreciating the greenery. It’s calm and serene, perfect for some down time away from the busy city streets. On the same floor, you will also find a playground for children to spend time at. If you’re ever unsure, the staff at the hotel are always ready to give suggestions so do keep that in mind.

Those who are driving would be happy to know that the hotel has lots of parking spaces within the building. As a guest at Sleeping Lion Suites, you will be entitled to a flat rate of RM10 per entry upon validation at the reception desk. Don’t forget to bring your credit, debit or Touch ‘n Go cards with you.

Food and Drinks

At the lobby of Sleeping Lion Suites, you will find YbyC Cafe. Although not technically part of the establishment’s facilities, the cafe is a great spot to get a cup of coffee or something to munch on. Need a place to get some work done? YbyC Cafe does the trick for sure! The great news about Sleeping Lion Suites’ location is its vicinity to so many amazing culinary options. All you’ve got to do is step out and start exploring.

Some eateries to consider include Wizards at Tribeca, Monroe, V88 and Luk Yu Tea House. Of course, you also have Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, The Starhill and Lot 10 within walking distance. We even walked to EL&N Cafe for a quick meal in the morning before getting on with our day. Bukit Bintang is gastronomically blessed and you don’t have to worry about going hungry whenever you’re staying at Sleeping Lion Suites.

Learn more about Sleeping Lion Suites HERE.