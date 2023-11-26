Sai Ying Pun guide: The best places to eat, drink, and explore in this charming HK district

Sai Ying Pun often gets overlooked by its trendy neighbour, Sheung Wan. We argue that if you want a quieter corner with a vibrant atmosphere, Sai Ying Pun is the place to be. With its trendy cafes, beautiful murals, and slower pace, Sai Ying Pun is a must-visit for locals and tourists alike. Read our neighbourhood guide to Sai Ying Pun to find where the best places to eat, drink, and shop are!

With the opening of the Island Line extension in 2015, Sai Ying Pun became more accessible. And with that, welcomed more visitors. This allowed it to develop further from an old neighbourhood to a sprawling hub that blends nostalgic charms with modern flair. Sai Ying Pun is a place for foodies and art lovers with the many cafes and bookstores. While it doesn’t have a reputation for being a shopper’s paradise, you’ll appreciate its own unique aspects. Need a refresher on what you can enjoy here? We got you covered.

Bookmark this neighbourhood guide to Sai Ying Pun for your next (or first) visit!

Your ultimate guide to exploring Sai Ying Pun

Where to eat

When it comes to food, the easiest way is to head over to Second Street, Third Street, and High Street. And from there, take your pick from the numerous rows of restaurants and cafes. But if you really need specific recommendations… then, keep reading.

Fancy a pizza? We absolutely love the neighbourhood vibe of Pizzeria Italia and the tons (and we mean tons!) of pizza flavours available. Right across this beloved pizza place is Uncle Padak, perfect for some good old Korean fried chicken. Make sure to order that with beer! Ah, the ultimate Korean comfort food, right?

If you love pasta, we highly recommend LucAle. They also serve amazing brunch. And further on to Italian food, Casa Cucina & Bar has a Cicchetti-inspired menu that your tastebuds will thank you for. When it comes to lunch and brunch, you can’t go wrong with Catch. Think fresh seafood and a delicious soft shell crab burger, served in Australian style. And another Australian eatery not to miss is G’Day Cafe. Laidback atsmohphere, brekkie options, and limit Aussie barbecue—yum!

To enjoy some Spanish delights, head to La Paloma. The tapas and paella are top-notch. Of course, Sai Ying Pun also has plenty of restaurants serving local food. Top of our list is Kwan Kee and their delicious claypot rice! But they have a range of dai pai dong classics to enjoy too! If you want to try underrated cuisines, look no further than Dara. The chic restaurant serves up not only amazing Filipino food but also Filipino-inspired cocktails. Brut! also recently welcomed a new chef hailing from the Philippines, so you can expect Filipino-inspired flavours from the menu.

Need an extra kick of spices in your food? We totally love Pondi and its fusion of Indian home cooking with French culinary techniques. Pondi also has an al fresco dining area that’s perfect when the weather is great. We also encourage you to hit up Aziza for its delicious homemade Egyptian cuisine. Finally, don’t let your pup miss out on all the good food at Moojoo. The pet-friendly cafe is filled with animal motifs, making it the perfect spot for your pup. Snack on Western delights ranging from pasta and salad to rice options.

Where to drink

If you loved the food at Pondi, then head over to its sister venue next door, Shop B. In addition to its elevated dai pai dong dishes and Cantonese classics, the drinks menu here is solid. While you have classics like Blue Girl beer, we love the cocktails that were inspired by a nostalgic childhood like Vitasoy and Ribena. La Paloma’s El Bar also serves up some really great drinks with a retro-looking design.

For hardcore booze lovers, there’s Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria. This stylish speakeasy has over 40 gins from around the world! We also emphasise stylish because the Spanish gin bar used to be a ping pong hall. With its upgraded design, it’s not surprising that it’s often used as a location for filming. Adventurous drinkers will love Mostly Harmless. Why? It’s a menu-less cocktail bar helmed by the famous Ezra Star! The cocktail bar boasts an ever-changing set of cocktails depending on seasonal availability. So, with every visit, you’re bound to discover and try something new!

For no-fuss drinks, you can’t go wrong with Junels Restobar. Not only do they serve up classic Filipino dishes and booze but the karaoke system here is no joke. It’s open to everyone! So, belt out some tunes while drinking with your friends.

Other than bars, Sai Ying Pun also has its fair share of artisanal cafes and coffee shops. The famed Halfway Coffee also has an outpost in the neighbourhood. Already a household name for coffeeholics, you will love the array of coffee and tea available. In addition to the Hong Kong-style interiors and adorable porcelain cups! Those who love wine and coffee can visit Detour. When here, make sure to sample their handcrafted coffee made from speciality roasted beans.

Another option is Noc Coffee Co., which is also a well-loved brand for coffee lovers. You might have to wait a little during the peak hours but the coffee and snacks here are worth it. We also love Coffee by Zion and its charming vibe. Grab a cuppa and their homemade cheesecake!

Where to shop

Sai Ying Pun is not exactly a shopping destination. But that said, it’s home to a few sustainable and green stores. Live Zero is the city’s first zero-waste grocery store. Shop here for eco-friendly and plastic-free products in addition to organic food and ingredients.

For sustainable clothing, browse through Green Ladies. They sell high-quality secondhand womenswear! Not only do we encourage you to shop but also to sign up for consignment because once the item is sold, you can get a maximum of 30 per cent of the selling price. Take a trip down memory lane and shop at Vintage 1900’s. Here, you’ll find vintage watches, bags, and jewellery for both men and women.

And for some lifestyle and home shopping, Thorn & Burrow offers great home decor and accessories. Whether you need a simple notebook or a colourful rug, you can find it there. For book lovers, don’t miss out on Books & Co. (Coffee Book). We’re not really sure how to categorise this place since it’s a bookshop-cum-cafe. But given its wider range of books, it’s a book-shopping paradise to us. Similarly, Artzbrew is a cafe and gallery that combines food and coffee with art.

What to do

Besides the dining options, you can say that Sai Ying Pun is a pretty quiet neighbourhood. Its most famous attraction is probably Art Lane. Get your cameras ready and appreciate the colourful murals and artwork around. Sure, it’s the perfect backdrop for any photo but is also amazing for times when you need a dose of artistic inspiration.

For some peace and quiet, Sun Yat Sen Park is the place to be. You can stroll, jog, or have a picnic alongside the scenic waterfront view. The park is also home to a swimming pool, football pitch, and basketball court.

Image credit: Henderson Land Development

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What MTR line is Sai Ying Pun?

Sai Ying Pun is in the Island Line.

-What is the population of Sai Ying Pun?

Sai Ying Pun has about 13,600 residents as of 2021.