See the unseen in Singapore with Singapore Tourism Board (STB)

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has collaborated with National Geographic CreativeWorks to unveil a virtual photo exhibition – UNSEEN/SINGAPORE.

The exhibition aims to bring the lesser-known side of Singapore into the spotlight by presenting a collection of photographic works. To make things more memorable, the photographs shown are captured and carefully curated by six photographers across Southeast Asia who strive to show a reimagined Singapore.

Rediscover Singapore through the eyes of these six photographers as they bring you on a virtual tour of the Lion City.

To curate the UNSEEN/SINGAPORE collection, the photographers ventured across Singapore in mid-2022, covering areas in Singapore that showcase nature, heritage buildings, cultural sites, and art. Be inspired by the unseen beauty of the city-state’s cultural diversity and hidden spots through photography. Who knows, you might find yourself wanting to visit Singapore after the exhibition.

The photographers went from charming neighbourhoods to lush and thriving offshore wetlands and a lighthouse at the island’s edge – each presenting their vision to UNSEEN/SINGAPORE through ways that resonate with their passions and personal experiences.

“We aim to inspire travellers to Singapore to rediscover the joy of travel once again. One way is to portray our destination in a different light, by helping visitors to see it afresh through another person’s eyes. UNSEEN/SINGAPORE set out to do this, through the lens of talented photographers from Southeast Asia, who tell their journey of discovery through photography. We hope they will inspire a new wave of visitors to discover a Singapore reimagined,” said Mr John Conceicao, Executive Director, Southeast Asia, STB.

UNSEEN/SINGAPORE will be showcased from 2 February 2023.

(Hero & featured image credit: UNSEEN/SINGAPORE)